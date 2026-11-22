MAX HURLEMAN

Wide Receiver

When it was announced, the move to elevate Max Hurleman to the active roster for Sunday's game vs. the Eagles seemed like it was an attempt to determine whether the issues with the return game were more about the blocking for the returner, or whether the returner was not doing a good job of following the blocking. And the fact Hurleman grew up 69 miles from Lincoln Financial Field in Wyomissing, Pa., added a little local feel-good to the story.

But it turned out to be a lot more than that, because in his first-ever NFL game experience, Hurleman not only provided the Steelers with their best and most consistent returning but he also was their most effective receiver and the guy who scored their only touchdown in a 19-16 loss in Philadelphia to the Eagles.