MAX HURLEMAN
Wide Receiver
When it was announced, the move to elevate Max Hurleman to the active roster for Sunday's game vs. the Eagles seemed like it was an attempt to determine whether the issues with the return game were more about the blocking for the returner, or whether the returner was not doing a good job of following the blocking. And the fact Hurleman grew up 69 miles from Lincoln Financial Field in Wyomissing, Pa., added a little local feel-good to the story.
But it turned out to be a lot more than that, because in his first-ever NFL game experience, Hurleman not only provided the Steelers with their best and most consistent returning but he also was their most effective receiver and the guy who scored their only touchdown in a 19-16 loss in Philadelphia to the Eagles.
Hurleman caught 6 passes on 7 targets for 61 yards (10.2 average), and his 20-yard TD came in the fourth quarter with 1:21 remaining. In addition, he returned 3 punts for 36 yards and 2 kickoffs for 32 yards, which gave him 129 total yards for the afternoon. Hurleman is the Steelers Player of the Week.
Also considered were Alex Highsmith, who had 2 sacks and a forced fumble until he was forced out of the game with an ankle injury before the end of the first quarter; Chris Boswell, who made all 3 of his field goal attempts (25, 40, and 52 yards); and Cameron Johnston who averaged 49.2 yards on 6 punts, with a net average of 40.0 and 1 inside the 20-yard line.