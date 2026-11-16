Labriola on the loss to the Bengals

At stake was first place in the AFC North through Week 10 of this season. They were rested and as healthy as it gets in mid-November on the NFL calendar. They were playing well, with a 4-game winning streak thanks to an offense that apparently had found its identity and a defense that was ranked in the top 7 in the NFL in seven different categories. Their confidence was growing, largely as a result of the rhythm developing between this group of players and the new coaching staff.

Then the ball was put on the tee, and the Steelers did nothing right. In some statistical categories, it literally was nothing. Zero.

At the end of the first quarter, the Bengals had more first downs, 10-0; total net yards, 143-3; offensive plays, 24-3; rushing yards, 24-3, passing yards, 119-0; and time of possession, 14:00 to 1:00. The score was only 3-0, but by the time the deficit had grown to 17-0 midway through the second quarter, the Steelers still were 0-fer on third downs and had 0 net passing yards. The first half ended, 24-3, and the outcome was apparent.

In the run-up to the game, which had been expected to be hotly contested with an expectation of some chippiness thrown in because there is no love lost between these teams, the play along both lines of scrimmage figured to be critical to the outcome.

For the Steelers defense, the only path to minimizing what for my money is the NFL's best QB/WR trio had to start with getting pressure on QB Joe Burrow. A lot of lip service is paid to Lamar and Patrick and Josh, but Burrow is the guy playing like the NFL MVP right now.

He came into the game leading the NFL in completion percentage, passing yards per game, touchdown passes, and passer rating. On Sunday, he enhanced his spot atop each of those categories by completing 79.5 percent for 409 yards, with 4 TDs and a rating of 153.7.

If your pass rush didn't apply consistent pressure, Burrow would be surgical, and so the book on handling the Bengals passing attack was to exploit their offensive line – particularly tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims – to limit Burrow's time to decipher and dissect the coverage and make him as uncomfortable as possible while he was trying to do that.

The Steelers tried to get that done with safeties and/or inside linebackers added to the pressure packages, with a standard 4-man pressure, with a 4-man pressure that included 3 edge rushers. Sometimes RBs Chase Brown and/or Samaje Perine stepped up to pick off a free rusher, or one of the TEs was used as a chipper, and Burrow is the hottest QB in football right now.

Sunday marked his fifth straight game with 4 total TDs to become the first QB since Peyton Manning accomplished that in 2004. And because Burrow had 400-plus yards and 4-plus TDs for the fifth time in his career, he now is tied for the third-most such games in NFL history, only behind Manning (8) and Dan Marino (7).

While the Bengals offense was firing on all cylinders, the Steelers offense was complicit by being completely unable to possess the ball, make first downs, establish some temp. So what ended up happening in the game was that the Steelers offense had 5 possessions in the first half, one of which was a kneel-down, and they only ran 21 plays, which allowed the Bengals to be on the attack for 21:41 of the game's first 30 minutes.

Even when the offense managed to do things part-way right, one of those pesky details ruined it. Such as the time a 13-yard run for a first down by Jaylen was negated by an offside penalty on DK Metcalf, or the time an acrobatic one-handed grab by Germie Bernard appeared to convert a third-and-15 was overturned on a replay challenge because a toe on one foot came down out of bounds a fraction before his butt landed inbounds.

But those were isolated incidents. There was nothing flukey about the Bengals' 24-3 halftime lead.

"We went 3-and-out on the first drive, and I think that was the whole first quarter," center Zach Frazier told Brian Batko. "I can't really put my finger on it. Honestly, this was my favorite game plan. I felt great coming out of the bye, felt great going into this game, and we just didn't execute."

Making things worse, the Steelers lost a couple of key starters to injuries that could keep them out off the field for a significant time. SS DeShon Elliott injured a knee during the pregame and was ruled out before the inactives were announced; and LG Mason McCormick was taken off the field on a cart with an aircast on his right ankle/foot in the second quarter.

As bad as it looked, it only counts as one loss. The Steelers are 6-3, and with 8 games left on their schedule that record is good enough to still have them as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Had they won in Cincinnati, a division title, a playoff spot wouldn't have been clinched, and it's important for them to re-focus because Sunday's performance did not eliminate them from the postseason.

"We didn't execute at a good enough level to win," said Cam Heyward. "We've got to own it. It's one game. I tip my cap to them. They did a really good job today."

There is a lot of football left to be played, and while the final 8 games will be a daunting challenge, with 5 of the opponents having made the playoffs in 2025, none of those teams have a Joe Burrow on their roster.