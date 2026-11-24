Six former Steelers are on the list of 52 Players who have advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. Selectors will reduce the list of Players to a total of 25. The Hall of Fame no longer distinguishes between Modern-Era or Senior candidates, but rather one category of Players.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown, who are both in their first year of eligibility, along with receiver Hines Ward, linebacker James Harrison, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive end L.C. Greenwood are on the list. In addition, assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans, who played for the New Orleans Saints, is also on the list.

Roethlisberger played 18 seasons for the Steelers, leading the team to 12 postseason berths, eight AFC North Championships, appeared in five AFC Championship games, and went to three Super Bowls, winning two of them.

Roethlisberger became the youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl when the team won Super Bowl XL, when he was 23, and the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a second Super Bowl when the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII.

Roethlisberger was the Steelers first-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami of Ohio, the 11th overall pick. He stepped into the starting lineup early, starting in Week 2 of the 2004 season after Tommy Maddox was injured. He led the team to a 13-0 record as a starter, taking the team all the way to the AFC Championship game.

The two-time Super Bowl champion holds numerous Steelers' records, including passing yards, completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passing touchdowns of at least 60 yards, passer rating, yards per attempt, 300-yard passing games and 3,000-yard passing seasons.

Roethlisberger was a six time Pro Bowl selection, nine-time NFL Top 100 selection and an 18-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week, just to touch on the honors he earned.

Brown played 12 seasons in the NFL, finishing his career with 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 receiving touchdowns in 146 regular season games.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-2018 after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had six straight seasons (2013-18) with 100 or more receptions. Brown led the NFL in receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving yards twice (2014, 2017) and once in receiving touchdowns (2018).

Brown was selected to the Associated Press All-Pro team five times in his Steelers career, including four consecutive years as a first-team selection (2014-17) and once as a second-team selection (2013). He was named the Steelers MVP four times (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017).

Ward, who was a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist nine straight years (2017-26), played 14 seasons for the Steelers, after being selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

He had 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. His versatility was always on display with his blocking ability a shining example of that.

Ward was the MVP of Super Bowl XL after leading the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. In three Super Bowls, Ward registered 14 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers 2008 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, Ward was named to four Pro Bowls (2002-05) and was a member of the team's 75th Season All-Time Team. Ward was selected by his teammates as the Steelers MVP three times in his career, including 2002 along with Joey Porter, 2003, and 2005 with Casey Hampton.

Harrison, who was a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist three times (2023-25), was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year during the 2008 Super Bowl season, finishing the season with 16 sacks, a team record at the time that has since been surpassed by T.J. Watt.

He was voted first-team Associated Press All-Pro twice, a Pro Bowl selection five consecutive years (2007-11) and twice voted Steelers MVP (2007-08). His 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII was a legendary play he will forever be remembered for.

Harrison, who originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2002, played 14 seasons with the team and has 80.5 career sacks.

Pouncey, who is in his first year of eligibility, was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, the 18th overall pick. Shortly after Pouncey arrived at Saint Vincent College for his rookie training camp, he earned the starting job, and he held it from that day until he decided to end his NFL career.

In his rookie season he would stabilize a position previously held by journeymen Sean Mahan and Justin Hartwig for a team that went on to reach Super Bowl XLV. Pouncey was unable to play in the Super Bowl after injuring an ankle in the AFC Championship Game victory over the New York Jets. He won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award that season, given annually to the team's Rookie of the Year by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, becoming the first offensive lineman to win it since 2000.

Pouncey didn't need much time to establish himself as a starter in the NFL, and he quickly built on his growing resume. He became the first center in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons (2010-12) and went on to be a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. He was twice voted first-team Associated Press All-Pro (2011, 2014) and was a second-team AP All-Pro selection three times (2010, 2012 and 2018).

Pouncey was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team for the 2010s, an honor Steelers Hall of Fame center Mike Webster earned in the 1970s and 1980s, with a spot on an All-Decade team.

Greenwood was drafted by the Steelers in the 10th round of the 1969 NFL Draft, the 238th overall pick out of Arkansas AM&N.

He went on to play 13 seasons for the Steelers, becoming a starter his third season, and was a key part of the Steelers four Super Bowl championships in the 1970s.

Greenwood was a member of the Steel Curtain defense, along with Joe Greene, Dwight White and Ernie Holmes, that dominated opposing offenses.

In Greenwood's first year as a starter in 1971 he had five fumble recoveries. He led the Steelers in sacks with 8.5 in 1973, following by a career-high 11 sacks in 1974, both which were 14-game seasons. He finished his career with 73.5 sacks, a number that still ranks fifth all-time in Steelers history.

Greenwood also had 12.5 postseason sacks, which is tied for fifth all-time in the NFL for postseason sacks.

He was a two-time first team Associated Press All-Pro selection (1974, 1975) and a six-time Pro Bowl selection (1973-76, 1978-79). He was also a member of the Steelers All-Time Team, the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team and was a member of the inaugural Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2017.

Evans spent 11 of his 12 seasons playing in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, and one with the Green Bay Packers under Coach Mike McCarthy. He started 183 career regular season games and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time Associated Press All-Pro selection and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team.

He was elected to the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame and Saints Ring of Honor in 2024 and was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, and a finalist for the Class of 2024, 2025 and 2026.

From the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Eventually, 15 Candidates will be presented at the Selection Committee's annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LXI: 13 Players, one Coach and one Contributor. While there is no set number of enshrinees for any class, the Hall of Fame's selection process bylaws stipulate that between three and seven new members will be selected.