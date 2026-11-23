The Steelers weren't able to come up with any field-flipping or scoreboard-changing plays on kickoff and punt returns in Philadelphia but special team coordinator Danny Crossman was nonetheless encouraged by wide receiver Max Hurleman's contributions in the kicking game.
"Max is playing every ball off the ground, so that affects the timing of the play," Crossman assessed regarding Hurleman's kickoff return work in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles. "Had good vision, got tripped up a little bit late on the first one. Then the next two, the one scoots all the way into the end zone, the next one plays off his hands.
"Difficult circumstances to be the first time out but he's been working hard, was having a really nice (training) camp and then got injured. We haven't really got to spend a lot of time with him working on the side but really came back and picked up right where he left off.
"We always talk about working and coaching every single guy on the roster. As you see with injuries and other things, you don't ever know when certain guys are going to get their opportunities. Fortunately, he got his opportunity and played well."
Hurleman, working as a kickoff and punt returner for the first time in his NFL debut, averaged 16 yards on two kickoff returns, with a long of 25 on the opening kickoff. Hurleman averaged 12 yards on three punt returns with a long of 15.
Running back Lew Nichols returned three kickoffs for 66 yards (an average of 22 per with a long of 25).
Kaden Wetjen, who wasn't active for the first time this season in the Philadelphia game, had averaged 24 yards on kickoffs and 6.8 yards on punts while handling the bulk of the return duties through the first nine games this season.
"He'll get another chance," Crossman said of Wetjen. "Like always, guys are disappointed when they don't get a uniform and that's what you expect and that's what you hope for.
"He's gonna be a good player. I have not lost confidence in him. Fortunately, when you have multiple guys that can handle a responsibility we'll just keep working everybody we have and make those decisions as we go."
Splash in the passing game: Hurleman was much more spectacular as a wide receiver against the Eagles and finished with six receptions for 61 yards (a 10.2 average per catch), including a 20-yard touchdown reception.
"Max was awesome," offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said. "You saw him, he flashed back there returning kicks and obviously was a boost for us (on offense). Helluva catch on the touchdown catch so it was good to see him out there making some plays."
Head coach Mike McCarthy said he's "very confident" the offense will have wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. available for Friday's game against Denver.
Take a look at the best photos from the Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Pittman hasn't played since Oct. 1 at Cleveland.
"Yeah, certainly he gives us another option," Angelichio said. "'Pitt's' a guy that we value and he's a big target, his size, his length, his physicality.
"We're hoping on third down, he's a guy that's got strong hands, a big catch radius, so that should help being able to go across the middle, run in-breakers and just be a big body controlling the middle."
Rush to judgment: The Steelers got two sacks from outside linebacker Alex Highsmith on the first six defensive snaps in Philadelphia then recorded just one sack the rest of the way.
But defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wasn't displeased with pressure applied to Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III that for the most part kept Milton in the pocket where the Steelers wanted him.
"Alex was off to a fast start," Graham said. "That was encouraging to see just how quickly he was winning and then from there, we got pressure on the edge. (Outside linebacker) T.J. (Watt) was doing a good job of bringing (pressure) on the edge, we brought (safety) Jalen (Ramsey) a few times off the edge right there.
"I thought the guys on the inside did a good job of bottling up the quarterback and forcing him to throw from the well right there. So I was pleased with how we got some push on the inside, but, again, each week we're going to try to keep getting after (the quarterback) but I think the guys worked well together to execute the plan we were trying to work."
McCarthy doesn't anticipate Highsmith (ankle) being an option against the Broncos' Bo Nix, another mobile quarterback who will need to be contained as well as pressured.
"We'll see who's available and then from there we'll work the plan," Graham said. "The Broncos do a real good job of protecting the quarterback. I think they have only given up 12 sacks this year.
"We're kind of early in the process but late in the process because it's a Friday game. We're going to try to do some things to attack what we perceive as weaknesses and go after them, and try to get quarterback down on the ground."