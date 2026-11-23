Pittman hasn't played since Oct. 1 at Cleveland.

"Yeah, certainly he gives us another option," Angelichio said. "'Pitt's' a guy that we value and he's a big target, his size, his length, his physicality.

"We're hoping on third down, he's a guy that's got strong hands, a big catch radius, so that should help being able to go across the middle, run in-breakers and just be a big body controlling the middle."

Rush to judgment: The Steelers got two sacks from outside linebacker Alex Highsmith on the first six defensive snaps in Philadelphia then recorded just one sack the rest of the way.

But defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wasn't displeased with pressure applied to Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III that for the most part kept Milton in the pocket where the Steelers wanted him.

"Alex was off to a fast start," Graham said. "That was encouraging to see just how quickly he was winning and then from there, we got pressure on the edge. (Outside linebacker) T.J. (Watt) was doing a good job of bringing (pressure) on the edge, we brought (safety) Jalen (Ramsey) a few times off the edge right there.

"I thought the guys on the inside did a good job of bottling up the quarterback and forcing him to throw from the well right there. So I was pleased with how we got some push on the inside, but, again, each week we're going to try to keep getting after (the quarterback) but I think the guys worked well together to execute the plan we were trying to work."

McCarthy doesn't anticipate Highsmith (ankle) being an option against the Broncos' Bo Nix, another mobile quarterback who will need to be contained as well as pressured.

"We'll see who's available and then from there we'll work the plan," Graham said. "The Broncos do a real good job of protecting the quarterback. I think they have only given up 12 sacks this year.