Communicating solutions: The defense has much to sort out after allowing 38 points and 484 total net yards in Cincinnati.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham reported candid conversations toward that end have already commenced.

"You want to make sure you're honest with yourself and then honest when you're communicating to others," Graham said. "This group, none of them are running form the honest conversations. I'm talking about coaches, players, nobody's running from that. It's important to have that honest conversation.

"We know what happened. We got punched in the mouth. It happened, they beat us. From there, OK, where are we gonna go? And what can we learn from this situation? That's really been the conversations. The biggest thing is not walking around doom and gloom. I understand everybody's hurt from the loss but there's something you can learn from it.

"That's what we have to do. That's the challenge moving forward."

Graham maintained the Steelers have what it takes to accept that challenge.

"I think it starts first and foremost with the people the organizations has brought in here," he continued. "Our toughness didn't go away because we got beat. Our resiliency didn't go away because we got beat. We lost the game. We didn't play the way we wanted to play, we didn't coach the way we wanted to coach and they beat us.

"Just get back to work, learn from the mistakes, pull closer together. What people want you to do is to try to separate and do that but that's not what this group's gonna do. And that's not what we're gonna do collectively We're gonna pull closer collectively and get the answers."

Welcome back: Wide receiver/special-teams demon Ben Skowronek didn't waste any time making his presence felt in his first game back since Oct. 11 against Indianapolis.

On the Steelers' first punt of the night Skowronek drove Bengals safety Russ Yeast back and almost into return man Dohnte Myers. Cam Johnston's punt wound up hitting Yeast in the helmet but Cincinnati cornerback Tacario Davis ultimately recovered the loose ball.

"Made a very nice play being able to convert and drive the defender into the returner's face and get the ball on the ground," special teams coordinator Danny Crossman assessed. "There's another opportunity with ball on the ground, we can't quite get to it. Their guy gets on it first. (Linebacker) Carson (Bruener) does a nice job of going around and trying to punch the ball out of that player who had gotten on the football. Instead of having the football inside the 10-yard line, they end up with the ball.