The two games against the Bengals this season had dramatically different results, right from the start.
And it's the way the Steelers have been starting on the road this season that has the coaching staff's attention at present, the start to Sunday night's 38-18 loss in Cincinnati, in particular.
The Steelers went three-and-out on their first two possessions and only managed four offensive snaps the third time they got the ball.
They didn't complete a pass until facing a first-and-10 from the Steelers' 46-yard line with 4:31 left in the first half.
The Bengals led, 17-0, by then.
"We're just trying to get in a rhythm, get guys touches, see what the defense, how they're going to play us, we're trying to gather information, get some runs off," offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio explained today. "More importantly, when you're trying to get into a rhythm offensively you're just trying to spread the ball around, get guys involved. (Sunday) night, we had some opportunities early we just didn't capitalize on. The penalty on the second drive when we hit the screen, I'll leave that to the powers that be whether that was or wasn't offsides. But just those things, we're just one click away early to get the momentum going.
"I go back to the Cincinnati game at home. We hit (wide receiver) Roman (Wilson) on the third down on the slot-fade and that really got us going. We just need a play like that on the road to get is going."
The Steelers thought they had a 12-yard gain on a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to running back Jaylen Warren on the second play of their second possession on Sunday night but wide receiver DK Metcalf was flagged for lining up offside.
The completion Angelichio referenced to Wilson back on Sept. 27 at Acrisure Stadium occurred on third-and-5 from the Bengals' 38 on the game's opening possession. It went for 38 yards and a touchdown and the Steelers went on to win, 30-27.
"Crowd noise is a part of it always playing on the road," Angelichio continued. "Timing, motions, rhythm, snap count, protection adjustments that all go into it because there's so much communication that goes in on third downs that you have to all be tied in. It's a lot easier to do at home. We just haven't been able to get into a rhythm, start fast, you saw it (Sunday) night.
"We need to get that flow. We need to stack plays. We need to hit some chunks and just gain that confidence. That's what we haven't had and that's something that we're continuing to look at and something that we gotta do better at."
Communicating solutions: The defense has much to sort out after allowing 38 points and 484 total net yards in Cincinnati.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham reported candid conversations toward that end have already commenced.
"You want to make sure you're honest with yourself and then honest when you're communicating to others," Graham said. "This group, none of them are running form the honest conversations. I'm talking about coaches, players, nobody's running from that. It's important to have that honest conversation.
"We know what happened. We got punched in the mouth. It happened, they beat us. From there, OK, where are we gonna go? And what can we learn from this situation? That's really been the conversations. The biggest thing is not walking around doom and gloom. I understand everybody's hurt from the loss but there's something you can learn from it.
"That's what we have to do. That's the challenge moving forward."
Graham maintained the Steelers have what it takes to accept that challenge.
"I think it starts first and foremost with the people the organizations has brought in here," he continued. "Our toughness didn't go away because we got beat. Our resiliency didn't go away because we got beat. We lost the game. We didn't play the way we wanted to play, we didn't coach the way we wanted to coach and they beat us.
"Just get back to work, learn from the mistakes, pull closer together. What people want you to do is to try to separate and do that but that's not what this group's gonna do. And that's not what we're gonna do collectively We're gonna pull closer collectively and get the answers."
Welcome back: Wide receiver/special-teams demon Ben Skowronek didn't waste any time making his presence felt in his first game back since Oct. 11 against Indianapolis.
On the Steelers' first punt of the night Skowronek drove Bengals safety Russ Yeast back and almost into return man Dohnte Myers. Cam Johnston's punt wound up hitting Yeast in the helmet but Cincinnati cornerback Tacario Davis ultimately recovered the loose ball.
"Made a very nice play being able to convert and drive the defender into the returner's face and get the ball on the ground," special teams coordinator Danny Crossman assessed. "There's another opportunity with ball on the ground, we can't quite get to it. Their guy gets on it first. (Linebacker) Carson (Bruener) does a nice job of going around and trying to punch the ball out of that player who had gotten on the football. Instead of having the football inside the 10-yard line, they end up with the ball.
"It was close but got to find a way to make those. Great job by Ben being able to convert and press the guy into the returner to get the contact."