The Max factor, earning a promotion and pitch selection

ANOTHER ROOKIE HEARD FROM: Third-round cornerback Daylen Everette didn't start against Cincinnati but he finished on the field as the defense was sealing the victory via a strip-sack and fumble recovery with less than a minute left in regulation.

Everette initially replaced cornerback Jamel Dean for a stretch before eventually taking over for cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Everette wound up playing 26 defensive snaps (46 percent).

He had played a combined nine defensive snaps in the Steelers' first two games (one against Atlanta and eight at New England).

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham explained today why Everette got such significant playing time and what the Steelers have liked about him all along.

"It starts from the scouting process," Graham said. "You saw a physical corner at Georgia with good speed, obviously time speed but also game speed. And since he's been here he's worked really hard. Him, 'R.J.' (seventh-round safety Robert Spears-Jennings), they spend a lot of time together going over the calls on their own. You feel them in the building a lot of times, just going over stuff, just waiting for their opportunity to play.

"You gain more confidence in them when you see that diligent work taking place. And then, just like any other player, practice. Practice is the closest thing we get to the game. Once you see execution in practice, you start to gain more confidence in their abilities and what they're grasping.

"And then from there, I try to make the players know this, if you're at the game you're live to play. Injuries occur, but also you want to give guys opportunities. They work hard, they're active for the game, try to get everybody on the field if we can."

Graham emphasized inserting Everette into the defense was more about Everette than the player he was replacing in the lineup.

"It wasn't about 'over' anybody," Graham continued. "Again, they earn the right through practice to be put there on the field. Asante, Dean, Everette, 'B.E.' (cornerback Brandin Echols), all those guys have been practicing very well. I like the matchup for our guys against a lot of guys.

"Talking about (Bengals wide receiver) Tee (Higgins) and talking about (Bengals wide receiver Ja'Mar) Chase, those are tough matchups. But I know we have a bunch of guys in that (cornerbacks) room that are fast, they're physical, they tackle in the run game, they have short-space quickness, good length and short memories. I love the mentality in that room. That's what I see from those guys and luckily we've got some good ones."

BOTH ENDS OF THE SPECTRUM: Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman referenced punter Cameron Johnston's versatility while discussing the punt the Bengals muffed in the fourth quarter.

Ben Skowronek recovered at the Cincinnati 14-yard line and Chris Boswell subsequently kicked a 36-yard field goal that tied the game at 27-27 with 8:45 left in regulation.

"He hits a lot of different balls," Crossman said of Johnston. "That's the thing you have to make sure you're always working on when you're playing against those guys that have that ability to hit a lot of different balls, and Cam is one of those guys. There's several guys around the league, not just all the guys from Australia.