Watt will they do for an encore?

There's much to assess and much to correct, as there always is for coordinators after season-opening games, win, lose or draw.

For defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, there's also much to appreciate as it relates to linebacker T.J. Watt's remarkable pick-six on the second play of the fourth quarter in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Falcons.

Watt was rushing the passer rather than dropping into coverage at the time.

"Just watching the highlights over the years, watching him in practice, getting to know him as a person, as a football player, he pretty much probably could do whatever he puts his mind to on that football field," Graham marveled. "That's why he is who he is.

"To me, it's a great football play. For us, impossible. There's no way I'm doing that, no way I could have done that. Even back at Crosby High School it's not getting done, period. But for him? He's different."

So, in Graham's estimation, is defensive tackle Cam Heyward, the author of three passes defensed at the line of scrimmage against Atlanta.

"Cam does stuff out there in terms of instincts that most people can't do, just the awareness," Graham continued. "It happens for a reason. He's real diligent in terms of his study. He works really hard.

"These guys, I tell you all the time, yeah, they're athletic. They have some traits that came from the womb. But how they work, that's why I've been so impressed with the guys around here. They work at football. They enjoy talking football."

Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio appreciated the deep shots the Steelers took against the Falcons that wound up as near-miss incompletions.

"That was something we want to do, take some shots and try to stretch the coverage," he emphasized. "Unfortunately, we had some opportunities at some and we didn't quite execute the way we wanted to.

"We felt really good about it. We've completed a bunch (in practices) and have no doubt we'll do that in the future."

The run game "certainly wasn't consistent enough," Angelichio acknowledged.

But it was close to popping the way the Steelers intend it to throughout, Angelichio maintained, and it contributed when the Steelers needed it to late.

Carries of 4 yards by running back Rico Dowdle and 9 yards by running back Jaylen Warren helped the Steelers bleed out the game's final 4:16.

"You're one block off here or there," Angelichio said. "Collectively, as we get everybody hitting those blocks together in unison, and you saw that in the four-minute (offense), that was it. It's nothing that was alarming.

"I'm really fired up about that (offensive line) group. Their cohesiveness, their ability to communicate, their ability to understand football, it's really good. I have no concerns with that."

For special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, what became an aborted 62-yard field goal attempt against the Falcons was an example of the Steelers making the best out of a bad situation.

"If you're in it long enough you see everything, put that one in that bucket," Crossman said. "Bad communication in a couple of ways, ourselves, the (play) clock. There were some different viewpoints on certain things.

"Fortunately, (punter and holder) Cam (Johnston) did a great job and went to probably the fourth thing on our list in those situations of what has to happen. He did a great job of trying to keep a bad play from being kind of a worse play, getting to the edge and throwing the incompletion, sadly taking a hit for it. Those are the plays you don't ever want to be a part of."

Crossman was adamant the play wouldn't impact the Steelers' willingness to attempt subsequent field goals from long range.