Coordinators Corner: New coordinators share their takes

Plenty to be excited about: Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio has yet to step on the field with his unit, something that won't happen until next week when the team holds their voluntary minicamp.

But his enthusiasm for the group he has to work with isn't tempered at all by not seeing them in action yet.

"I'm excited about everybody," said Angelichio in his first press conference on Friday. "There's talent…the perimeter, the tight ends, the line, the runners. There's been a lot of success. We've got Will (Howard) as a young quarterback to develop. I'm just excited about the whole offense.

"Once we get on the grass Monday, we'll start at a low volume. Just to see what the guys can do, and then ultimately, we'll try to put them in the best position as we build the offense and move forward where they can succeed. I am excited about the group."

Angelichio spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as the teams passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Prior to joining the Vikings, Angelichio spent two seasons as the tight ends coach for the Carolina Panthers (2020-21).

He also spent time with head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay as the team's tight ends coach from 2016-18, among other roles.

Coming to Pittsburgh, he knows what the expectations are and what needs to be delivered.

And that comes with physical play on offense. Which is something he embraces.

"When you look at this great organization, the history, the six Lombardis and what the Rooney family has built, that is the Pittsburgh Steelers, physical, tough, explosive style of football," said Angelichio. "And Coach will say it, when you get into December and playoff football, you've got to be able to run the football.

"So, that's something that has been in this city and been in this DNA. And that's something I believe in. You've got be a tough, physical team. You've got to be able to run it when they know you're going to run it, and we'll certainly strive to continue that."

Angelichio will work hand-in-hand with McCarthy, who will be the play-caller, on the offense, building a scheme that combines that physicality with a quarterback friendly mentality.

"You're just trying to develop a scheme that is quarterback friendly," said Angelichio. "And you'll hear Coach McCarthy say this all the time, and this is coach's philosophy. Everything goes through the quarterback, and it will here, and it has through Coach McCarthy's entire time of coaching. That's really all that it is.

"You try to get concepts that they're comfortable with, and Coach McCarthy will say that if the quarterback's not comfortable with something, then we're not going to do it. It doesn't matter what the plays are, it's about the training of the quarterback and the comfort level."

Right now, the Steelers have second-year quarterback Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph on the roster. That will change, but for now, Angelichio likes what he sees from those in the building, especially the potential of Howard.

"I really enjoy Will," said Angelichio. "He's got a great personality. He's been impressive in the quarterback room. Obviously, we haven't gone out on the grass with him, but his ability to communicate, articulate, pick up the scheme, like with all the guys and Mason, it's been really impressive."

More from Angelichio:

On being hired by the Steelers:

"It was an organic process. Things happen fast in this business. I was obviously very excited when Coach called me and having the opportunity to come down and visit and certainly blessed for the opportunity."

On the relationship with Coach McCarthy as the playcaller for the offense:

"Obviously, Mike will call the plays, and he'll be involved in the meetings as much as he can. There's not something that we do as an offense that Mike hasn't got in front of him at some point. We'll obviously forge on, make decisions, and he'll be aware of the decisions we made.

"If there are decisions that he's not comfortable with or he sees a different way, we'll obviously work together to get the best results. And that's really what you want on any offensive staff."

On the importance of having the players in attendance for the offseason programs, in particular OTAs:

"I think with all our players, anytime you get an opportunity to get all the positions out there working together, you feel good about that. I think that's important for everyone, and obviously the quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, the perimeter, that all plays into it."

On the Steelers tight ends, in particular Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington:

"They're a great group. In this league, you have to have the ability to run block and certainly catch the ball. Pat's had a lot of success doing that here. Darnell coming out of Georgia, he was athletic. I remember him, everybody remembers the play when he hurled the guy on the sideline. So, he's athletic. You saw him in the red zone last year. They did a great job. Aaron (Rodgers) trusted him to go up and get the ball. I think where the league's at, the more flexible and more job responsibilities those tight ends can have, whether they're in pass protection as the sixth protector, or whether they are releasing on a route in the passing game or the play passes, that gives you the flexibility for the defense. And I think we're blessed with those two."

On how much input he has in Draft preparation:

"We've been going pretty hard on the offense. We've been in Draft meetings with (general manager) Omar (Khan) and his group. And they do a great job in personnel. And they have done a phenomenal job of getting us the stuff we need. We'll have film. We'll evaluate the tape. We meet as an offense with the scouts and with Coach. And everybody gives their opinion on players. Ultimately, they'll set the draft board, but I feel like we're in a really good place and our scouting department made it really easy for us."