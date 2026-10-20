Following the leader, a re-kick and the gist of run defense

JOB ONE: Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has consistently emphasized his different-plans-for-different-opponents approach from week to week.

But any plan invariably includes stopping the run.

The Steelers did that again in Tampa. They held running back Bucky Irving to 46 yards on 19 carries for a season-low average of 2.4 yards per attempt. Irving had rushed for 165 yards and the Buccaneers had gained 241 yards on the ground overall in a 24-16 win on Oct. 8 in Dallas.

The Steelers have also held the Falcons' Bijan Robinson (83 yards) and the Colts' Jonathan Taylor (45 yards) under 100 yards on the ground this season.

The specifics of the plan each week may differ, but the overall concept is consistent.

"You have to funnel the ball back to the big men," Graham emphasized. "That's how you play run defense in the NFL, unless you're just truly selling out for the run game every single play. To me, that's not a good recipe because you expose your perimeter in the passing game.

"To me, it's all about how we funnel the ball back to the big men. That's been the focus, getting the ball back to the big guys. What's that mean? Good, firm edges from the outside 'backers, safeties, nickel, whoever's involved in that. Playing with good leverage on the second level. And then getting downhill and having some violence, and get it back to (defensive tackle) Cam (Heyward), get it back to 'Nu' (defensive tackle Keeanu Benton), get it back to the interior pieces.