A well-coordinated and connected front

Head coach Mike McCarthy is dialing up the plays game in and game out, but with the staff he put together on offense, there's no shortage of collaboration. Quarterbacks coach Tom Arth is heavily involved, as is offensive line coach James Campen, who's a longtime McCarthy lieutenant.

Angelichio helps to pull it all together, from the pass-game scheme to the run-game scheme. Arth has a direct line to the quarterbacks, while Campen spends the most time with the big guys up front, who let him know what they're feeling for a given game plan.

"We talk about that as a staff," Angelichio said. "Certainly, Campy's got input on stuff he likes, but you try to [identify] what runs are good versus this front? You try to hunt that, and how are they playing it, that's something we always look at. Campy's certainly involved in that."

Rodgers, too, is like having an extra coach given his 22 seasons of NFL experience. Plus, so many of those seasons came in McCarthy's offense back in their Green Bay days.

And third-year center Zach Frazier is becoming an extension of the coaching staff on the field in his own right. That goes a long way for a reshaped offensive line that has had six games to develop in their current configuration.

"I think they're starting to get a feel of the concepts and how the combination blocks are going to hit, and they're doing a really good job of owning it," Angelichio said. "Those guys spend a lot of time watching tape. I think Fraz does a phenomenal job of setting the IDs for the line and the targeting. … Fraz does as phenomenal a job as anyone I've ever been around of being able to shut it down, climb to the second level, and not get ear-holed where he's off-balance."

Angelichio doesn't need to do too much self-scouting to see why the offense is clicking. Jaylen Warren is the NFL leader in yards per touch among running backs with at least 35 rushes and receptions combined.

Sure, a lot of that is Warren's individual excellence, but Rico Dowdle is starting to make some hay, as well. That points to how the offensive line is jelling.