Mighty Max: One bright spot for the offense was wide receiver Max Hurleman. Playing in his first NFL game, Hurleman led the Steelers with 61 receiving yards on six catches, including a 20-yard touchdown with 1:21 left that cut the Eagles' lead to 19-16.

"Max earned it, and I think you can see why," said McCarthy. "His injury there in the Buffalo preseason game, frankly, cut him from the 53(-man roster). I think when you have a healthy training camp and you're in that type of position, we're fortunate enough to get him over there to the practice squad and get him healthy and he's ready to go. His opportunity was today, and I thought he did a really good job."

"I've been a big Max fan since last year," said Rodgers. "It's nice to see him get an opportunity. ... He's a damn good route-runner, and I thought he played his butt off. I'm very proud of him."

Metcalf ejected: DK Metcalf was ejected from the game for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he tussled with Eagles DB Cooper DeJean on a 3rd-and-8 incompletion to Bernard with 4:53 left in the third quarter. Chris Boswell kicked a 52-yard field goal on the next snap to cut the deficit to 16-9.

"We'll sit down and address everything," McCarthy said. "We need him. We need him in those games and that's not acceptable."

Metcalf was held to a single catch for 2 yards in the game.

Highsmith cut short: In only six snaps by the Eagles offense, Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith had a pair of sacks and forced a fumble. But he limped off the field after his second sack and didn't return. The Steelers announced he had suffered an ankle injury.

"Alex Highsmith is a hell of a football player," said T.J. Watt. "Obviously, he was having a hell of a day today. Don't know the severity of his injury, how long he's going to be gone, but anytime he's not able to be out there, obviously it affects things. … But I thought Jack (Sawyer) and KJ (Henry) did a great job of stepping up today. Besides that long run, I felt like we played some pretty good defense today."

Saquon Barkley of the Eagles had a 38-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, but gained only 37 yards on his other 16 carries. The Steelers held the Eagles to 90 yards rushing on 26 carries (3.5 average), 214 yards of total offense, 11 first downs, and 24:30 time of possession.