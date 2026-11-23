Offensive struggles: For the second consecutive week, the Steelers couldn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. A week after gaining a season-low 222 yards against the Bengals, the Steelers gained only 255 yards in the 19-16 loss to the Eagles. The Steelers' woes started early when they failed to convert a 4th-and-1 on their first possession on their side of the field. The turnover on downs allowed for an Eagles field goal to open the scoring. The Steelers didn't make a first down until Aaron Rodgers scrambled for 12 yards on the final play of the first quarter.
"I just think for us, as an offense, we need to take a step back and look at some things, and that's what tonight and tomorrow are for," said head coach Mike McCarthy.
"Red zone hurt us today," said Rodgers. "We missed some opportunities to score touchdowns. It doesn't matter who you're playing; scoring three is not usually a winning formula."
The Steelers were 0 for 2 in the red zone, with their best chance late in the first half after a first down at the Philadelphia 8. But Rodgers overthrew Germie Bernard in the end zone, shoveled a pass to Jaylen Warren for only a yard, and threw incomplete to Roman Wilson due to a diving pass breakup by Jonathan Jones at the pylon.
The Steelers also missed an opportunity from just outside the red zone after Robert Spears-Jennings forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and Carson Bruener returned it to the Philadelphia 24. The Steelers, trailing 13-3 at the time, gained only 2 yards in three plays before kicking a field goal.
"We've got to turn out the points," Rodgers said. "It changes the entire kind of energy and feel of the game, I think, if it's 13-10 there instead of 13-6."
Rodgers on the run: The Steelers rushed for only 73 yards on 20 carries with Rodgers leading the way with 29 yards on five carries. Warren gained 28 yards on nine carries.
"We'd like to run the ball," Rodgers said. "That makes everything easier. We're not trying to throw the ball 50 times a game. Some games might dictate some of that stuff, but we've got to run the football and generate explosive runs, and that sets up everything else."
The Steelers entered the game without left guard Mason McCormick, who's out with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Spencer Anderson.
"Spence did a nice job for the most part," said Rodgers, who was sacked five times. "There was a little miscommunication on one of the pass attempts, but I had a lot of trust and faith in Spence, and I thought he battled hard. I thought they all did. I probably took a couple sacks I maybe should have thrown it away, but there wasn't a lot of space, I think, at times, down the field. Then we started changing the tempo a little bit. I feel like we found some rhythm, but we have to punch it in the end zone more than once."
Mighty Max: One bright spot for the offense was wide receiver Max Hurleman. Playing in his first NFL game, Hurleman led the Steelers with 61 receiving yards on six catches, including a 20-yard touchdown with 1:21 left that cut the Eagles' lead to 19-16.
"Max earned it, and I think you can see why," said McCarthy. "His injury there in the Buffalo preseason game, frankly, cut him from the 53(-man roster). I think when you have a healthy training camp and you're in that type of position, we're fortunate enough to get him over there to the practice squad and get him healthy and he's ready to go. His opportunity was today, and I thought he did a really good job."
"I've been a big Max fan since last year," said Rodgers. "It's nice to see him get an opportunity. ... He's a damn good route-runner, and I thought he played his butt off. I'm very proud of him."
Metcalf ejected: DK Metcalf was ejected from the game for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he tussled with Eagles DB Cooper DeJean on a 3rd-and-8 incompletion to Bernard with 4:53 left in the third quarter. Chris Boswell kicked a 52-yard field goal on the next snap to cut the deficit to 16-9.
"We'll sit down and address everything," McCarthy said. "We need him. We need him in those games and that's not acceptable."
Metcalf was held to a single catch for 2 yards in the game.
Highsmith cut short: In only six snaps by the Eagles offense, Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith had a pair of sacks and forced a fumble. But he limped off the field after his second sack and didn't return. The Steelers announced he had suffered an ankle injury.
"Alex Highsmith is a hell of a football player," said T.J. Watt. "Obviously, he was having a hell of a day today. Don't know the severity of his injury, how long he's going to be gone, but anytime he's not able to be out there, obviously it affects things. … But I thought Jack (Sawyer) and KJ (Henry) did a great job of stepping up today. Besides that long run, I felt like we played some pretty good defense today."
Saquon Barkley of the Eagles had a 38-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, but gained only 37 yards on his other 16 carries. The Steelers held the Eagles to 90 yards rushing on 26 carries (3.5 average), 214 yards of total offense, 11 first downs, and 24:30 time of possession.
"But we need to create splash," Watt said of a defense that didn't come up with a turnover. "We need to find ways to get the football. We've been in that situation before, and right now we're not doing enough, getting enough splash from us as a unit, and that starts with myself and the guys that have been here for a long time and can make plays. So, it's back to the drawing board."
Drawing board: At 6-4 on a two-game losing streak, what does "back to the drawing board" look like before Friday afternoon's home game against the Denver Broncos?
"Just have a clear vision on the plan for this week and be accountable, starting with me," said McCarthy. "I'm starting with myself, and we'll have a good plan come Friday. But at the end of the day, it's about having systems in place. You have systems that have answers and adjustments to when you hit spots like this. I mean, this leaves a bad taste. It's one game, though, and we're 6-4, so it's in front of us. But, yeah, we expected to win this game, especially given some of the challenges and changes that our opponent was going through, and I didn't get it done today."
"Short week, got an opportunity to go in front of the world and have a big game and a big moment on Friday," said Watt. "But a lot needs to take place between now and then."