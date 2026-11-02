From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Browns

Getting after them: With two sacks on Sunday, linebacker T.J. Watt now has 20.5 career sacks against the Browns, the most of any player in NFL history against the Browns.

When asked about the accomplishment, Watt laughed

"Means I've been playing a long time," quipped Watt.

Whether he laughed or not, Watt's sacks were two of eight sacks the Steelers managed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"We always have a lot of good packages, a lot of good schematics," said Watt. "I think it just comes down to execution.

"Anytime you can make them one dimensional, as we had to make them today, you stop the screens, there's really not much else for them to do.

"We were able to pin our ears back and get after them."

The defense kept the Browns out of the end zone, allowing just two field goals on the day. They shut down the run, with the Browns managing only 34 yards.

But for Watt, there is still work to be done.

"I like that we've won games many different ways," said Watt. "We've come from behind. We've been able to hold leads. We've played games (where) we haven't looked great. We've played games (where) we've looked great.

"We just need to continue to grow and build off this performance. I think this bye week comes at a great time for us.

"I just say there's more work to be done. You want to continue to play great football. We have so many great guys that can make plays, as you saw today. I mean, the distribution of the splashes is going about the whole defense. I think we need to continue to play good.

"Obviously, we're playing good. We're having a lot of fun. We can't take the foot off the gas for one second here. Get our bodies back from bye week, come back blazing.