From the Press Room: Steelers at Bills

It's the process that's most important: The Steelers had a number of veterans who didn't play, some in uniform and some not. McCarthy, of course, wanted it that way to give his young players experience hitting the road.

"We're a veteran football team," McCarthy said. "This is the oldest team I've had the privilege to coach as a head coach, but our young guys got to play a ton of ball tonight, and that excites me. I got to see personalities. I got to see guys step up. I got to see interactions. I got to see captains take that role today. And that's all part of growing the whole roster of your team. There are a lot of little things that were evident, just throughout the travel up here last night and so forth. And you learn more, and really, I've learned over time, just to really listen more. Probably having three daughters has helped me there, but I just listen more, observe more, take it in, and I really liked and enjoyed [it] and I'm proud of these guys.

"These guys had to play a lot of football tonight. And a couple guys were really stressed between special teams and offense and defense. So, as a whole, I feel really good about our body of work that we were able to accomplish, not just the quarterbacks. It gives us a chance to set a plan as we go into these next 72 hours and get the roster in the best position we possibly can, but then move on and get ready for Atlanta.

"This was this was a good experience. You want to win a game, because we compete in everything that we do. We compete every single day in everything that we do, and we would've liked to come out of here tonight with the win. But I'm looking forward to watching the tape, looking forward to watching our young guys, because I saw some things that you usually don't see if they didn't get the opportunity that they had today."

Max Iheanachor sees his first action: The Steelers' first-round draft pick missed the first two preseason games with an injury but played Thursday night. He entered at right tackle next to fellow rookie Gennings Dunker. While Dunker went the distance, from start to finish, Iheanachor entered in the second quarter and played a series past his scheduled "pitch count."

McCarthy hesitated to give a detailed review on Iheanachor without watching the tape, but did watch closely on a couple of key plays.

"I got to watch him a couple plays when I knew he was a primary, like the stretch in the outside zone," McCarthy said. "I tried to watch him there. I saw what happened on the sack. I think it was just more his set. He was trying to be too aggressive, almost looked like he was in a three-step set versus a five-step. But other than that, I can only tell you what I heard from the discussion on the sideline.

"I do know this: We wanted to get him about 20 plays tonight. We felt that we got to that point [and] we got him an extra series. But the most important thing is he got to play. He needs to play. So, just the conditioning of it, the speed of it, coming up here and playing on the road, I think, is awesome for a first-time lineman doing that.