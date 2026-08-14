From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Packers

Off to a good start: Coach Mike McCarthy hasn't been shy about talking about the team's four quarterbacks during the offseason and training camp, even saying at times that you can't have too many quarterbacks.

The praise he has bestowed on them showed up front and center on Thursday night in the team's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

With starter Aaron Rodgers sitting this one out, a combination of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar led the Steelers to a 28-9 win at Acrisure Stadium.

Rudolph started the game, completing seven of nine passes for 86 yards, followed by Howard, playing in his first NFL game after missing the 2025 season injured, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 93 yards. It was Allar who secured the win, completing 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdown passes, while also rushing for a three-yard touchdown.

"I really liked the quarterback play," said McCarthy. "Not to be a broken record, I've been talking about it pretty much since the spring.

"I really like the room. I think it's a really good quarterback room, and I thought they played that way. The first series a little bump where we had the sack on the double-A blitz, but I thought Mason, I don't know, was it 16-, 17-, 18-play drive. It's exactly what I was looking for from him.

"I thought both Will and Drew -- Will had some peaks and valleys there because of some things that didn't go quite right. I thought he did a really good job of his composure. Playing through the two-minute drill was excellent. I even thought about giving Drew a two-minute drill at the end there. When you get to that point in the game, you worry about just being healthy and so forth.

"I really liked the performance of all three quarterbacks tonight."

McCarthy overall had a positive assessment of the game, his first one coaching his hometown Steelers and the first one for a unit and coaching staff working together for the first time. The one thing he wants to work on are the penalties, as the Steelers were penalized 11 times for 134 yards.

"We wanted to come in here, win the game," said McCarthy. "You have to win as a football team and at different levels. Winning the run game. You've got to build that. I'm not just talking about the final score.

"I wanted to make sure we were very cognizant of the line of scrimmage, playing the right way, play style. I thought we got off to a good start. The obvious negative is the penalties are way too high, the personal fouls.

"So we'll go through each and every one of them. It's important for us to be extremely accountable. This is an excellent game to grade as a coaching staff because there's a lot of good things that went on out there. It's good to get a win at home and feel that. Especially, it's our first time together. But we all have -- me included, we had some things that we had to adjust to today because of things that happened last minute today administratively. It's year one. It's year one for me in this program. It was our first game. We have a lot to clean up, but the passing game, I understand probably numbers were pretty -- I haven't seen the stats, but I know the numbers were pretty good, but I liked the way our quarterbacks ran the offense, and that's a big thing.

"It may be simple. Maybe I talk about it too much, the communication from the -- you are getting the play entry in there, the tempo in the huddle. We're going to be better coming out of the huddle. I didn't think we were super clean. I didn't like the snap of how we're going to play.