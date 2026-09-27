From Press Room: Steelers vs. Bengals

Resiliency matters: Coach Mike McCarthy knew it was going to take big plays to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, and that is exactly what they got on Sunday.

The biggest play came in the closing minute, when defensive tackle Derrick Harmon sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, forcing a fumble, which fellow defensive tackle Sebastain Joseph-Day recovered at the Bengals 49-yard line to secure the 30-27 win.

"I think the biggest thing is I thought (defensive coordinator) Patrick Graham, he didn't panic as a play caller," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "He kept us in clean calls.

"Then Derrick, that was a big rush. That was a big-time rush, sack and fumble on it. You'll be watching that on the highlights for quite some time. I just think it's important in game situations to trust your players to make sure -- a quick, clean call to me is better than a last-minute or last-second perfect call.

"I think that comes with trust between coaches and players, and I thought we had that there critically at the end."

The win came on the heels of a loss to the New England Patriots last week, and it was a win where all three phases of the team – offense, defense and special teams played a role.

McCarthy said the game showed him a lot about the players.

"I think resiliency is critical to any type of success, whether it's playing one division game or overcoming a loss from last week," said McCarthy. "Momentum is a huge part of our game.

"They practiced, it's a hard-working football team. They have good work ethic. I'd say we got into a rhythm this week as far as the newness of how things are. Now we're going into a quick week, a Thursday night-type game.

"Once you get through the first of everything as a team, there's usually bumps that you go through. So, they've stayed the course, but this game is about winning at the end, especially in division. That's why we spent so much time with the end-of-game and two-minute and four-minute offense because it's critical to winning in this league.

"It's even more so once you get to playoff football. Every game comes down to the last series just like today did.

"They're resilient. They had some momentum. The momentum was -- the interception before the half and they went down and had a ball coming out, and our guys fought through it and kept playing. Special teams was huge, and then defense finished it."

A week ago, the offense put up three points. This week, it was a completely different story.

"Difference today in the offense, obviously production," said McCarthy. "Self-scout is the most important focal point I know from my perspective even in game planning.

"Third down was an emphasis, so I think any time you put more time and energy and the execution improves, it's good for the players and coaches. So, I think it really started with our third down production, and frankly really started the first play of the game.

"I thought Pat (Freiermuth) and Jaylen (Warren) got us started with the checkdown and Pat making a big block because this game we knew it was going to be about who won the big play battle. I haven't seen any statistics, but I knew big plays were going to be a big part of this game, and it came down to who made the final play, and we did at the end.