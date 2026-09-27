From Press Room: Steelers vs. Bengals

Resiliency matters: Coach Mike McCarthy knew it was going to take big plays to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, and that is exactly what they got on Sunday.
The biggest play came in the closing minute, when defensive tackle Derrick Harmon sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, forcing a fumble, which fellow defensive tackle Sebastain Joseph-Day recovered at the Bengals 49-yard line to secure the 30-27 win.
"I think the biggest thing is I thought (defensive coordinator) Patrick Graham, he didn't panic as a play caller," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "He kept us in clean calls.
"Then Derrick, that was a big rush. That was a big-time rush, sack and fumble on it. You'll be watching that on the highlights for quite some time. I just think it's important in game situations to trust your players to make sure -- a quick, clean call to me is better than a last-minute or last-second perfect call.
"I think that comes with trust between coaches and players, and I thought we had that there critically at the end."
The win came on the heels of a loss to the New England Patriots last week, and it was a win where all three phases of the team – offense, defense and special teams played a role.
McCarthy said the game showed him a lot about the players.
"I think resiliency is critical to any type of success, whether it's playing one division game or overcoming a loss from last week," said McCarthy. "Momentum is a huge part of our game.
"They practiced, it's a hard-working football team. They have good work ethic. I'd say we got into a rhythm this week as far as the newness of how things are. Now we're going into a quick week, a Thursday night-type game.
"Once you get through the first of everything as a team, there's usually bumps that you go through. So, they've stayed the course, but this game is about winning at the end, especially in division. That's why we spent so much time with the end-of-game and two-minute and four-minute offense because it's critical to winning in this league.
"It's even more so once you get to playoff football. Every game comes down to the last series just like today did.
"They're resilient. They had some momentum. The momentum was -- the interception before the half and they went down and had a ball coming out, and our guys fought through it and kept playing. Special teams was huge, and then defense finished it."
A week ago, the offense put up three points. This week, it was a completely different story.
"Difference today in the offense, obviously production," said McCarthy. "Self-scout is the most important focal point I know from my perspective even in game planning.
"Third down was an emphasis, so I think any time you put more time and energy and the execution improves, it's good for the players and coaches. So, I think it really started with our third down production, and frankly really started the first play of the game.
"I thought Pat (Freiermuth) and Jaylen (Warren) got us started with the checkdown and Pat making a big block because this game we knew it was going to be about who won the big play battle. I haven't seen any statistics, but I knew big plays were going to be a big part of this game, and it came down to who made the final play, and we did at the end.
"So, complementary football is what jumps out to me. Offense, defense, and special teams, everybody contributed today, especially when the game was on the line. We were much better today on offense."
Stepping up: The Steelers offense started off strong, putting up seven points on each of their first two possessions against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Roman Wilson for a 38-yard touchdown to cap a 73-yard drive, and after the Bengals answered, followed it with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ben Skowronek on an 86-yard drive.
"I thought the offensive line did a really nice job," said Rodgers. "It seems Brock (Hoffman) and Max (Iheanachor) did a good job. Jaylen Warren was dynamic, absolutely dynamic, and guys made some plays down the field. Had some explosion in the offense back, especially in the run game.
"And then better on third down, so we had more opportunities to run the football.
"I like the fact that we did some up-tempo stuff. I thought that was good. I thought we blocked really well up front.
"Jaylen is so slippery back there. First guy rarely brings him down. He actually brings himself down more than the first guy.
"We converted third downs, especially early in the game. It gave us opportunities to run the football more and have some action passes."
Rodgers finished the day with 19 completions for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while hitting nine different targets.
One of those targets was Warren, who had three receptions for 31 yards, while rushing 17 times for 127 yards.
"He was huge," said Coach Mike McCarthy of Warren. "He was the focal point. You guys are at practice, and you can see how he just was limited in certain things. He came up big. He was huge today for us."
Warren was on the injury report all week with a shoulder injury, but didn't let that get to him on Sunday.
"There was obviously some plays where we got him involved, but I thought the run plan was good this week," said Rodgers. "We had some good stuff attacking the outside and to come back and run some downhill stuff.
"He's such a man of smaller stature. Sometimes he can get lost back there, but he's so quick, and the first guy never brings him down. He was actually a really good inside, between the tackles runner.
"Then obviously we had some nice plays outside the pocket. He had a 90-yarder (called back for penalty) that I ran about 70 on. Pretty exhausted."
Rodgers said he was told to shy away from throwing the ball to Warren in practice last week because of his shoulder injury, but wasn't surprised when the tough running back was out there all day on Sunday.
"I love the term 'bell cow.' That's right out of the Mike McCarthy Bingo tablet," said Rodgers. "I was told yesterday, don't throw Jaylen the ball in practice. I said, why? He's got a shoulder. I was, like, okay, fine.
"What a tough guy. I've always had respect for him, played against him and then being his teammate now for a little more than a season. He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with.
"Just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates. Glad he's on our team."
Reading his keys: Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was only credited with one tackle in the final stats in Sunday's win over the Bengals, but it was the most important tackle of the day.
The Bengals had a first down at the Steelers 38-yard line with 53 seconds to play, driving to attempt to tie the game or go ahead.
Harmon got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, sacking him for an eight-yard loss and forcing a fumble, that fellow defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered at the Bengals 49-yard line to secure the 30-27 win.
"It was very important," said Harmon of making the play. "It was two-minute drill. We knew as a defense we had to get on that field and stop them from scoring. That was the end goal, and that's what we did.
"Just coming together as a defense. Right before the last few drives and just really believing in one another and our coaches, and we just came out the victor.
"We got together and we said, 'It's going to be on us to win this game.'"
Harmon said the way he made the play was following the route he knew he was supposed to.
"Just reading my keys," said Harmon. "Of course, it was two-minute, so you're thinking pass. Seeing that right tackle with his foot all the way back, and I just knew it was going to be a kick-step, and I just went.
"We always talk in our room, a sack is good, but a strip sack is good to get the ball out.
"I was really trying to take him down. I really thought he threw it, but hey, he fumbled."
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