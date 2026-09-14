From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Falcons

The Darnell show: Watt made the play of the game, but tight end Darnell Washington cemented the win with a third-and-3 catch-and-run for 15 yards and a first down with 2:28 left in a seven-point game.

Rodgers took the snap, dropped back, and rolled left as Washington was running toward the left sideline. Rodgers threw the short pass, Washington caught it, and then – as has become his style – drove a defender to the ground with a vicious stiff-arm to free himself for the rumbling run to the Pittsburgh 44. It was followed by a 9-yard run by Jaylen Warren for another first down, which allowed Rodgers to take three kneel-downs to run out the clock.

"The Darnell Show," is how Rodgers described it.

"I loved the call," Rodgers said. "Mike and I actually talked about that call two days ago, where we like this call, and I said, 'I love it in four-minute.' I said, 'The Y [tight end] is almost always open. When he called it in formation, I was like, 'Oh, yeah.' It kind of played out how it usually does. Pat [Freiermuth] comes in motion, he's covering the flat, here comes the big fella across there, Just got to give him a little space, and great things happen."

Taking shots: McCarthy said he's been impressed with Rodgers' downfield throws during training camp and practices, "because it usually takes some time to get those shot plays, those downfield throws, the field posts, the 45 yards on the numbers, and things like that."

Rodgers' longest completion of the opener went for 28 yards to Michael Pittman Jr., but he felt the Steelers came close to hitting on several others. His coach agreed.

"We were close today," McCarthy said, "and I think it just was really a carryover from the way we've been practicing, and hopefully we can keep continuing to build off it because our guys have done a great job in that area in practice."

Freiermuth and Warren led the Steelers with 5 receptions apiece, with Freiermuth gaining 46 yards and scoring on a 6-yard reception of a Rodgers pass.

"As I looked outside, I could feel Pat just whirling around to the left," said Rodgers. "So I was trying to hold my eyes to the left a little bit longer to give him a chance. But Pat has got such great instincts. He made some nice plays today."

September football: Of course, all didn't go perfectly for the Steelers. They converted only 3 of 13 third downs (0 of 2 on fourth downs) and had 7 penalties for 52 yards.