From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Saints

ONE-TWO PUNCH: "Today you saw what training camp looked like," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "Anytime we can just line up and give you Jaylen and Rico all day, that's a good day for us."
Running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for a season-high 223 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Saints in Paris. Warren rushed 18 times (tied career high) for 101 yards and Dowdle – who missed a three-game stretch with an injury this season – had season highs of 9 carries for 41 yards. Warren had 3 receptions for 36 yards and Dowdle had season highs of 6 catches for 45 yards.
"Specifically, about the offensive line, they're young, they're getting consecutive starts, so this is another game that we can build off of," McCarthy said. "Finally, we were able to get our rushes up to 30. That was a goal, to get the rush attempts up, and so I'm very, very excited to see us take that step."
The Steelers hit 30 carries exactly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushing 3 times for 6 yards.
The Steelers totaled 148 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) while holding the Saints to 18 rushing yards on 17 carries (1.1 ypc).
"I thought those guys both played really good," said Rodgers. "I thought Rico had a nice week last week, another nice week this week. We're not going to get numb to it, but we're almost expecting Jaylen to have 100 yards and make some splash plays. He's just so dynamic. Love those guys. We knew coming in we could run it against them, and I thought those guys played really well."
RODGERS DODGES: While Dowdle ripped off a 16-yard run to begin the Steelers' clock-killing final drive, no run in the fourth quarter meant more than Rodgers' 8-yard scramble to the New Orleans 26 on a 3rd-and-6 play. The first-down conversion allowed the clock to wind down to the 2-minute warning with a 16-10 lead. The Steelers got another first down via penalty and took two kneel-downs to clinch the win.
"That was a huge play," McCarthy said of his 42-year-old quarterback's scramble. "Just knowing him, I could tell when he hit his back foot that he was thinking about taking off. He can still move. He really can. The coverages that we were getting dictated that opportunity, and obviously his instincts and feel for that, that was a huge play."
"I'm a lot more reticent to run these days," said Rodgers. "I'm just not very fast anymore. But I feel like I'm moving pretty good, and made some plays outside of the pocket today. That situation, I looked over as I cleared the pocket and knew I had to probably not be able to slide on that one. Sometimes you've got to suck it up and make a play for your guys. I think because I am so much less athletic than I used to be, it actually fires up the guys more on the sideline. I feel like the guys were (celebrating) that I made that run because it's so unexpected. So it's kind of like a backhanded compliment almost. But I'll take it."
PAYTON'S PLAY: McCarthy described two plays for the Steelers as "huge." One was Rodgers' fourth-quarter scramble and the other was inside linebacker Payton Wilson's interception at the Pittsburgh 11 to end the Saints' first possession of the second half.
With the Steelers leading 13-10, the Saints received the second-half kickoff and converted three first downs to drive into the red zone.
The NFL's second-ranked red-zone offense coming into the game, the Saints moved to the Pittsburgh 10 on a 3-yard run on first down by Alvin Kamara. On second down, Wilson lined up over Saints star receiver Chris Olave in the slot. Olave ran a short out pattern and quarterback Tyler Shough threw to him, but Wilson undercut the route to intercept the pass and return the ball to the New Orleans 28. The Steelers drove for a field goal in the final minute of the quarter for the game's final points.
"Payton's was huge," said McCarthy. "Took points off the board. Big play. They were doing a very good job with the underneath completion game. Payton just keeps getting stronger and stronger. You see our defense, and Payton's a good example of the connection. The guys are more and more comfortable each week with our scheme adjustments that we're doing, so obviously it was a huge play in the game."
"That's honestly just a credit to our coaches and what we do every day in practice," said Wilson. "I've repped that play – no lie – more than 20 times now. Coach Simmo (Jason Simmons), PG (Patrick Graham), Scott (McCurley), they all do a really good job. … Pretty much all throughout the NFL, that's where they're going to attack. So, just gambling a little bit and undercutting it, having to defend that play against (Rodgers) a lot throughout training camp and just in practice has really helped. So, just credit to those guys. They put me in those situations enough to trust myself to go do it."
The interception was Wilson's first of the season and third in his three-year career. It was also the first red-zone interception of his career, and the first red-zone interception thrown by Shough in his two-year career.
"We were in a quarters concept, and they motioned across," Wilson said. "So we get into our call, and, like I said, we disrupt that so many times, and I trust the guys behind me that if I do take a gamble, and they don't throw it there, that they're going to be there to back me up – PQ (Patrick Queen) and Jaquan Brisker, those guys that play so hard. So just being able to understand the concepts, kind of league-wide, really helps."
Rodgers, sitting next to Wilson at the interview podium, interjected by asking Wilson, "Did it help that you picked me off on a very similar play this week?"
"That play did help," Wilson said, and with a smile added, "I also took it all the way back to the house on that one."
CONQUERING NEW LANDS: With the win, Rodgers became the first NFL quarterback to win the first games played in two different countries: Ireland and France. Rodgers was asked by a local reporter to compare the sites.
"Obviously, love the stadium in Ireland," Rodgers said. "But this one with the interior the way it was, I feel like it traps some of the sound. You can amplify the sound here, so good experience. A lot of great fans in both places. Pittsburgh travels well. There were a ton of Terrible Towels in Ireland; same with here. So we had two great experiences, and it's nice to get two wins."
SLEEPYTIME: McCarthy put much thought into the week's schedule after playing at Tampa Bay last Sunday and leaving Pittsburgh for Paris on Thursday evening. He felt there was one factor that needed to be stressed above all others.
"We spent more time talking about sleep," McCarthy said. "I know the players are probably tired of hearing about it. But, yes, I thought the approach going into the game that was part of our plan as far as talking about trying to bank hours of sleep before we even came over here was important."
WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: The Steelers improved to 5-2 with the win. It was their fourth win by a one-score margin.
"You need these games. These are important games," McCarthy said. "The close-game victories are what I'm specifically speaking on. It's nice to win by two touchdowns or three scores, but my personal experience is you definitely need these types of games because when you're in the close games, you have to make critical plays throughout all the situations in football. We did that today. The 4-minute drive at the end of the game, the points right before half. That was a huge drive for us, especially with New Orleans having the ball coming out in the second half. So the ability to win close games — because when it comes to playoff football, every game comes down to the last series. That's what history will show you. I think this is a great spot to be in as a football team when you have to go win close games, especially on the road."
GATHERING MOMENTUM: After losing to the Browns on Oct. 1, the Steelers have won three in a row with the Browns coming to Acrisure Stadium next Sunday before the Steelers' bye week.
"Momentum's a critical factor in being successful in this game, and probably, obviously, any sport. Momentum creates confidence and the confidence is how you win," McCarthy said. "It's important for us to get this next division game. We talked about it last night in the team meeting. I don't really like to look ahead ... but this is a four-game series that we addressed after losing the (last Browns) game. It was important for us to go 4-0, so we have that opportunity. And this is a big win. It'll be a very enjoyable flight home."