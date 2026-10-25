From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Saints

CONQUERING NEW LANDS: With the win, Rodgers became the first NFL quarterback to win the first games played in two different countries: Ireland and France. Rodgers was asked by a local reporter to compare the sites.

"Obviously, love the stadium in Ireland," Rodgers said. "But this one with the interior the way it was, I feel like it traps some of the sound. You can amplify the sound here, so good experience. A lot of great fans in both places. Pittsburgh travels well. There were a ton of Terrible Towels in Ireland; same with here. So we had two great experiences, and it's nice to get two wins."

SLEEPYTIME: McCarthy put much thought into the week's schedule after playing at Tampa Bay last Sunday and leaving Pittsburgh for Paris on Thursday evening. He felt there was one factor that needed to be stressed above all others.

"We spent more time talking about sleep," McCarthy said. "I know the players are probably tired of hearing about it. But, yes, I thought the approach going into the game that was part of our plan as far as talking about trying to bank hours of sleep before we even came over here was important."

WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: The Steelers improved to 5-2 with the win. It was their fourth win by a one-score margin.

"You need these games. These are important games," McCarthy said. "The close-game victories are what I'm specifically speaking on. It's nice to win by two touchdowns or three scores, but my personal experience is you definitely need these types of games because when you're in the close games, you have to make critical plays throughout all the situations in football. We did that today. The 4-minute drive at the end of the game, the points right before half. That was a huge drive for us, especially with New Orleans having the ball coming out in the second half. So the ability to win close games — because when it comes to playoff football, every game comes down to the last series. That's what history will show you. I think this is a great spot to be in as a football team when you have to go win close games, especially on the road."

GATHERING MOMENTUM: After losing to the Browns on Oct. 1, the Steelers have won three in a row with the Browns coming to Acrisure Stadium next Sunday before the Steelers' bye week.