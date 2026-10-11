From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Colts

Cleaning things up: Last week, Coach Mike McCarthy said they needed to clean some things up on both sides of the ball.

That meant time focused on self-scouting during the week of preparation, as well as working on areas where McCarthy thought the focus was needed.

It all paid off on Sunday with a 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium.

"As we say in Pittsburgh, we redd it up, we redded it up," said McCarthy. "It's a good start. I think any time you win a game, and it comes off of a healthy week of preparation, I think the newness of how you do things in year one, this was clearly our best week. Taking Tuesday and then focusing on ourselves was the right call on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

"Leading into it, it felt good coming into the game, but obviously it's never perfect. There are things that we'll clean -- continue to clean tomorrow and just keep it about ourselves.

"I thought their offense did a nice job. Their big play production was up. We were obviously focused on the run defense.

"Offensively, I thought we had a pretty good mix today. Special teams, I think we've got to continue to work the fundamentals. That was really an emphasis all week. Without seeing the film, I think it's going to be something he we need to continue to emphasize."

McCarthy praised the team's week of preparation leading into the Colts game, saying it was the best week the team as a whole has had all season.

"There's always little things, indicators," said McCarthy. "I'm not going to sit here and tell you every time we practiced fast, and we finished plus-3 over minus-5. The video obviously tells a story, but we had good video this week. I thought the corrections were seamless.

"When you get going as a team, your corrections are almost like checking boxes. Everything is not a discussion. It's just like anything. When you ask someone what time it is, you don't want to hear how the watch was built, but you have to go through some of those conversations.

"I just think we're hopefully starting to hit our stride."

One player who has definitely hit his stride is running back Jaylen Warren. Warren has been the to go-to back for the offense with Rico Dowdle missing the last three games with a toe injury and he hasn't disappointed.

Warren had 188 yards from scrimmage and two long touchdowns, one a 50-yard touchdown run and the other an 80-yard touchdown reception.

"He's the man," said McCarthy. "He's hauling it right now for us. There's a number you like to continue to give him. He's produced, so it's been heavy.

"It will be great to get Rico back this week too. I look for Rico to practice this week and hopefully be up for the game. He was close.

"Having them as a one-two punch was the vision of this offense, but Jaylen is crushing it right now. He's been awesome for us.

"In my opinion he can work in any offense. He's dynamic in the run game. He's excellent coming out of the backfield, and he's as tough as they come in pass pro. In our protection adjustment packages, I would say multiple on the high end of volume, and he does a great job with that too.