From the Press Room: Steelers at Browns

AFC North intensity: The Steelers fought back from a 21-7 deficit to tie the Browns 24-24 with under two minutes to play on Thursday night, but it wasn't enough as Browns kicker Andre Szmyt hit a 56-yard field goal with just 10 seconds to play for the win.
The 27-24 loss dropped the Steelers to 2-2.
The offense came out of the gate firing, scoring on a 17-play, 78-yard drive that took 9:48 off the clock and culminated with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Roman Wilson for a 7-0 lead.
It took until the fourth quarter for the offense to get back into the end zone, when Rodgers hit on a pair of touchdown passes to his tight ends, connecting with Darnell Washington for 21 yards and Pat Freiermuth for three yards.
Coach Mike McCarthy was asked why the offense was able to move the ball early and late, but not through the middle of the game.
"Frankly, I think that's the National Football League," said McCarthy. "I think it is games with this level of intensity. I thought the environment tonight was outstanding. It's the best environment I've played in this stadium in my time in the league.
"I think once we settled in, we made some mistakes. We had some mistakes in all three phases. We definitely have to be better on the road. We've had two games on the road. You can go through the offense, defense, and special teams where there were breakdowns.
"I think my biggest disappointment that I expressed to the team would be, I just believe that you get what you emphasize in this league. We put a tremendous amount of time and energy into situational football, the calls in those situations. And we came up short when it counted most in the two-minute at the end of the game.
"I think the guys did a great job battling through the ups and downs of it. Playing from behind once they took the lead, after we had established the lead early. It's a back-and-forth division game, which I think is what you'd expect. The situational football I think we've got to be a little bit better."
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked five times. McCarthy credited the pressure from the Browns for making it tough.
"We had some protection challenges," said McCarthy. "They did a good job up front. It was a five-man pressure, man-to-man game. They established that right from the beginning.
"That's the challenge that we went up against all night. It was herky-jerky. When you play those games, it's who is going to make the big play. You have to step out of tackles, you have to separate, you have to give him time to get through the progression.
"I think it was an aggressive game plan by them. I kind of expected some of it, but I thought it was a very competitive environment tonight, and we were one play short."
Giving them credit: The Steelers started strong and finished strong against the Browns on Thursday night, but in the end, it wasn't enough as they lost, 27-24, in the closing seconds of a tough-fought AFC North battle.
"I wouldn't say it was our cleanest game all the way around," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "They're a good defense so you give them credit.
"They were getting after us on some of the long-yardage stuff that we weren't winning a bunch. I missed some throws I usually hit."
Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked five times.
He also took it himself for a one-yard run on a two-point conversion.
"I felt like there was no chance they'd be expecting that," said Rodgers. "I just told them in the huddle, 'If I can, this one, I'm going to sneak it.'
"They had a shade and a three-technique. I was like, 'I can probably get a yard.'"
Big-play Watt: Another game, another big play by linebacker T.J. Watt on Thursday night in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Stadium.
With the Browns driving in the third quarter, Watt hit a scrambling Deshaun Watson, knocking the ball free from the Browns quarterback and recovering the ball at the 50-yard line.
The Steelers were unable to capitalize on the turnover, and Watt's disappointment in the overall outcome was easy to feel postgame.
"Extremely frustrating," said Watt. "To not sit here 3-1 isn't acceptable. Obviously, it's a long season to go, but we just have to put it together.
"Even at the end of the game, it was way too easy getting down the field and getting in (field goal) range. Just have to look at everything and move forward."
Watson finished the night with 24 completions for 268 yards, while the Browns combined for 112 yards rushing.
"Credit to them. They had a good game plan," said Watt. "Clearly, it worked for them. There's going to be situations (where) we feel like we could have had back or we could have done better.
"That's what we'll get in the lab about, watch the film, have to get better and get better quick. You can't just move the ball that easily, you can't."
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