From the Press Room: Steelers at Bengals

Disappointment: Obviously, with first place on the line, the Steelers were disappointed in their performance after the 38-18 loss to the Bengals. Head coach Mike McCarthy pointed to the success preceding last week's bye as a possible reason for a letdown.
"Disappointed in the performance," said McCarthy. "Clearly, this evening we were beat decisively. ... I've said this my whole coaching career, handling success is the biggest challenge in this league, and you come off the bye week, you worry about a letdown. I've seen it happen before, been a part of it. But give credit to the Bengals. They played extremely well. They played the game they wanted to play. We didn't get the game headed in the direction that we wanted to play."
Joe 'Brr' red hot: The win improved Bengals QB Joe Burrow's career record against the Steelers to 5-4 and his 409 passing yards represented the 10th time in his career he's thrown for more than 400 yards in a game. It was his career high against the Steelers, and Burrow's go-to receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, caught 11 passes for 231 yards. The latter number was Chase's high total against the Steelers as well.
McCarthy did his best to explain how the Bengals succeeded through the air.
"Their time clocks were intact," McCarthy said. "They were getting the ball out definitely on time. So you can see the effects of that on the quicker throws. I thought Joe played extremely well. As far as the ability to get through the checkdowns, get it to the back, get skinny up in the A and B gap, you've got to combat that with run-and-hits on the ball. Those are the things we'll look at."
"The biggest thing was just us not settling down on defense," said inside linebacker Patrick Queen. "(Our) game plan, I think, was a good game plan. For the most part, we knew the plays that they were going to run, and I think we just never settled down into just playing ball – just seeing the formation, seeing our keys, being able to read and diagnose and just play ball. They executed better than us."
Burrow entered the game second in the NFL in passing yardage and first in touchdown passes. He's considered by many to be the frontrunner for the league's MVP award.
"He's comfortable and he's healthy and he's just being Joe," Queen said. "I think everybody in the league knows Joe and what he can do when he's healthy. And those guys that they have on offense, when they perform like that, you just have to counter."
No counter: The Steelers didn't get a first down until their third possession, when rookie WR Germie Bernard ran 10 yards around end with 9:35 left in the second quarter, and they didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Steelers finished with a season-low 222 yards of total offense.
"When you play on the road," said McCarthy, "you have to get that first first down. You've got to get going on the road, especially when the crowd's in it and so forth. (We) took the field after their long drive and just really didn't get going. I thought when we went to some no-huddle, I thought that was effective in the second half. I thought Aaron (Rodgers) did a good job conducting that. But, you know, we wanted to play a certain style game. We just never really got into it full steam. We didn't break their momentum and we didn't get started on offense."
"Not happy with the way we performed on offense," said Rodgers, who finished with a season-low 143 yards passing. "Started really slow, couldn't get anything going till the fourth quarter. So, that's disappointing."
Long-term effect: Both McCarthy and Rodgers were asked after the game if the lopsided loss is expected to affect "the trajectory" of the remainder of the season.
"That's very dramatic," Rodgers said of the question. "I've been a part of this league for a long time. There's big wins, there's tough losses, so we'll deal with this properly."
"It's one loss and it will be dealt with as such," said McCarthy. "I'm more focused on the details of the fundamentals and the things we needed to do. We're not going to drive down the drama road. It's a waste of time. It's a waste of energy. We're going to pour our energy into ourselves, look in the mirror, and stay focused on the things that we can control."
McCormick injury: Steelers left guard Mason McCormick was carted from the field late in the second quarter with an ankle injury, the specifics of which will be explained, McCarthy said, "when the time is right."
"Tough injury," Rodgers said.
McCormick was surrounded by teammates while he lay injured on the field, and those teammates continued to pay their respect to the likeable McCormick after the game in the trainers' room.
"It sucks," said Queen. "Especially for a guy like that – a solid heartbeat on the offense, a guy that everybody on the team loves and can turn to. When you think you need a laugh or you need a pep talk or whatever it is, that's the guy. And it sucks because he's a big part of the run game, he's a big part of the passing game. He's just an all-around good player. So, when stuff like this happens, you've got to actually check on the person and not look at the player. Talking to him in the training room, he's all right. He's not high, he's not low, he's just all right. So I think everybody should just keep praying for him. Hopefully, it's nothing too, too crazy. It was a wild thing that happened. I just hope it's not the worst-case scenario."
Road woes: The loss was the third of the season for the 6-3 Steelers, with all of those losses coming on the road. They'll play their sixth road game of the season next weekend at 1 p.m. at Philadelphia, where the Steelers are 0-11 since 1965.
"Being on the road, there are some things mechanically and operational that we were not on top of," said McCarthy. "We're too far in the season for that. Those are things we'll focus on and emphasize moving forward, because we're on the road again this next week in Philadelphia. That's always a type of place that you've got to be ready to go. So, yeah, I was very disappointed. We're all disappointed."
"It hurts, and it should hurt," said Queen. "We've got a long season left. We got a lot of games, a lot of good games, and it starts next week in Philly. I think everybody understands the picture. I think everybody understands the team that we have, that we've just got to go out there and perform."