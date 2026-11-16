From the Press Room: Steelers at Bengals

No counter: The Steelers didn't get a first down until their third possession, when rookie WR Germie Bernard ran 10 yards around end with 9:35 left in the second quarter, and they didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Steelers finished with a season-low 222 yards of total offense.

"When you play on the road," said McCarthy, "you have to get that first first down. You've got to get going on the road, especially when the crowd's in it and so forth. (We) took the field after their long drive and just really didn't get going. I thought when we went to some no-huddle, I thought that was effective in the second half. I thought Aaron (Rodgers) did a good job conducting that. But, you know, we wanted to play a certain style game. We just never really got into it full steam. We didn't break their momentum and we didn't get started on offense."

"Not happy with the way we performed on offense," said Rodgers, who finished with a season-low 143 yards passing. "Started really slow, couldn't get anything going till the fourth quarter. So, that's disappointing."

Long-term effect: Both McCarthy and Rodgers were asked after the game if the lopsided loss is expected to affect "the trajectory" of the remainder of the season.

"That's very dramatic," Rodgers said of the question. "I've been a part of this league for a long time. There's big wins, there's tough losses, so we'll deal with this properly."

"It's one loss and it will be dealt with as such," said McCarthy. "I'm more focused on the details of the fundamentals and the things we needed to do. We're not going to drive down the drama road. It's a waste of time. It's a waste of energy. We're going to pour our energy into ourselves, look in the mirror, and stay focused on the things that we can control."

McCormick injury: Steelers left guard Mason McCormick was carted from the field late in the second quarter with an ankle injury, the specifics of which will be explained, McCarthy said, "when the time is right."

"Tough injury," Rodgers said.

McCormick was surrounded by teammates while he lay injured on the field, and those teammates continued to pay their respect to the likeable McCormick after the game in the trainers' room.