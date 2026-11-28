Taking the lead: Leadership.
It's something you can't put a price tag on.
And for the Steelers, that leadership shined on Friday.
After an up and down week for the team, it was the leaders on the team who stepped and did what needed to be done to catapult the Steelers to a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium.
"I'll say this," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "I think it says a tremendous amount about the team.
"I really want to pivot off the leadership council meeting because everything that was discussed was healthy, a lot of things in there, but what came out of it was urgency.
"I thought our leaders did a tremendous job of bringing the urgency to their rooms, and it definitely showed up. So, we were able to complete our preparation process yesterday, everybody was able to get to where they should be with their families in the evening, and you definitely saw the urgency today.
"That's what really stood out for me as far as the vibe in the locker room, which our guys do a good job of that. From the get go, our leaders, they've really had the guys going, and our defense got us started. We played the game that we needed to play.
"So, just very, very impressed, but very proud of the way we handled this."
It was those leaders who spoke to the team, who delivered the words younger players needed to hear.
Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt were two in particular who were given credit for inspirational speeches they delivered.
"That's two great examples of great leadership," said McCarthy. "Their energy was…you could feel it, and like I said, it was needed. Those guys stepped up in a huge way. I go back to the word urgency, and it was very apparent today. Those guys deserve a lot of credit."
Watt didn't share the message he provided, choosing to 'keep it in the locker room,' but he loved the response from his teammates.
"It speaks volumes," said Watt. "We get to play football for a living. It's the best job in the world. We have so many guys that have so much talent and so much potential, and a lot of older guys that look down and help the younger guys, and vice versa, young guys bring the juice for the older guys. It's a good mix, and when we're clicking, it's a whole lot of fun.
"We've just got to find ways to click more."
One player who definitely clicked was quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rudolph was notified on Tuesday night he would be starting on Friday, with the plan for Aaron Rodgers to be inactive. Less than 24 hours later, Rodgers was released by the team and Rudolph went to work.
"I thought Mason was outstanding," said McCarthy. "To be able to spend the time that was spent here in the last 36 hours and really trying to stay organized as far as things he was comfortable with, a lot of conversations you usually aren't having at this point as far as it was a short week, but it was a shorter week for Mason.
"Just the communication between the series, just to be able to still make some adjustments during the game. I thought the coaches did an outstanding job with the communication with the players. I thought our offensive line and the running backs, particularly in the run game, I think just the way they were playing us -- and obviously more in the third quarter when they came out with the empty pressure on the third down. So, I thought all those adjustments were very well communicated.
"For that to happen, the quarterback has to be dialed in, plugged in, and he really did a good job of that.
"Mason's really grown on me since the spring. Just like a lot of coaches, you have a player at your position -- in my particular case, quarterback -- you like coming out of Oklahoma State, and then you watch his travels and obviously him playing here in the earlier years and the opportunities he had or was given. So, there's a little bit of a wonder why, I've been very impressed with him.
"He's bought into our process of how that quarterback room operates, and he's done a very good job. I think it has showed up in his training. This is a phenomenal opportunity for him. He has a really cool story, and hopefully we can build off it today."
Performing like a pro: Mason Rudolph went from not knowing he was even going to take a snap this week against the Denver Broncos, to being deemed the starter in what was an emotional and hectic week for the quarterback.
Rudolph managed the offense in a Black Friday game, completing nine of 15 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown, a 22-yard completion to DK Metcalf, in a 27-5 win at Acrisure Stadium.
Rudolph had a short window to prepare for the game, but you never would have known it as he handled the assignment like the pro he is.
"Credit to Coach (Mike) McCarthy for being super willing to change and sort of morph the game plan to what I like," said Rudolph. "We sat down a couple days for a few hours and went through the plan. Even this morning, we sat down for an hour. By the time we kicked it off, I felt uber confident."
With quarterback Aaron Rodgers released by the team on Wednesday, making changes to have Rudolph comfortable was the perfect plan.
"The two-minute, off the top of my head, Aaron had been calling two-minute on his own," said Rudolph. "I'm obviously not going to do that. I'm going to let (Coach) call that.
"Letting him know my favorites in certain situations. We didn't have any two-minute opportunities come up today because we were in the lead comfortably."
McCarthy was a steady force for Rudolph, proving him the guidance and calmness that was needed during a hectic week.
"It was impressive," said Rudolph. "Neither of us had ever been through that kind of week, plus you add in the short week. I just can't say enough about how he….he's obviously handling a multitude of managerial things and statements and press conferences and then also taking the time to make sure that his play calling responsibilities are first and foremost.
"Unbelievable week. He balanced a lot. I'm proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known that, dude, we're behind you. Let's block out the noise.
"Let's go win a game."
Shutting them down: The Steelers were looking for a fast start against the Broncos, and the defense not only provided a fast start, but also turned it on the entire game.
Linebacker T.J. Watt made the splash play the Steelers were looking for. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was sacked, fumbled, and Watt recovered for a touchdown to get the Steelers on the board first.
It would be Jalen Ramsey who would add to the fun when he intercepted Nix and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.
"Just tried to fly around," said Watt. "Great defenses fly around. They spend a lot of time on the sidelines. I think the first couple drives were three and outs. If you cut up the film, I think you're going to see a lot of hats at the football…breaking the stack, striking at the football, splash. That's all there is to it, honestly, just playing Steelers defensive football, and we did that tonight.
"It was huge (to start fast). Keeping the crowd into it. The crowd was incredible tonight from the start. We definitely feed off them and they kept us going throughout the whole night."
Nothing but pride: In his 16 seasons in the NFL, Cameron Heyward has seen a lot.
What he saw in the past week was not the norm, but what he loved was the way everyone responded.
"There was a lot going on this week," said Heyward. "I can't say enough about the men just locking back in. The situation happens, and it can go one or two ways.
"For our group to just strengthen and hold each other accountable and move forward, I think is huge.
"Our guys did that today."
Heyward, who along with Jalen Ramsey were surprised with a $25,000 donation from Thursday Night Football for Good after the game for their foundations, said there was a clear message that was delivered to the players this week…and it came from the veteran players.
"Can't worry about yesterday. Can't worry about tomorrow," said Heyward. "Just be present. When tough times happen, they're just right for us. We were built for this, and we don't move on. Don't feel sorry for yourself.
"I can say those words, but I can't say enough good things about the men who believe in those -- T.J. (Watt), Jalen. Our leadership is built on not just one person, but a group of guys believing and just trusting each other."
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