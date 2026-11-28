Taking the lead: Leadership.

It's something you can't put a price tag on.

And for the Steelers, that leadership shined on Friday.

After an up and down week for the team, it was the leaders on the team who stepped and did what needed to be done to catapult the Steelers to a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium.

"I'll say this," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "I think it says a tremendous amount about the team.

"I really want to pivot off the leadership council meeting because everything that was discussed was healthy, a lot of things in there, but what came out of it was urgency.

"I thought our leaders did a tremendous job of bringing the urgency to their rooms, and it definitely showed up. So, we were able to complete our preparation process yesterday, everybody was able to get to where they should be with their families in the evening, and you definitely saw the urgency today.

"That's what really stood out for me as far as the vibe in the locker room, which our guys do a good job of that. From the get go, our leaders, they've really had the guys going, and our defense got us started. We played the game that we needed to play.

"So, just very, very impressed, but very proud of the way we handled this."

It was those leaders who spoke to the team, who delivered the words younger players needed to hear.

Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt were two in particular who were given credit for inspirational speeches they delivered.

"That's two great examples of great leadership," said McCarthy. "Their energy was…you could feel it, and like I said, it was needed. Those guys stepped up in a huge way. I go back to the word urgency, and it was very apparent today. Those guys deserve a lot of credit."

Watt didn't share the message he provided, choosing to 'keep it in the locker room,' but he loved the response from his teammates.

"It speaks volumes," said Watt. "We get to play football for a living. It's the best job in the world. We have so many guys that have so much talent and so much potential, and a lot of older guys that look down and help the younger guys, and vice versa, young guys bring the juice for the older guys. It's a good mix, and when we're clicking, it's a whole lot of fun.

"We've just got to find ways to click more."

One player who definitely clicked was quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rudolph was notified on Tuesday night he would be starting on Friday, with the plan for Aaron Rodgers to be inactive. Less than 24 hours later, Rodgers was released by the team and Rudolph went to work.

"I thought Mason was outstanding," said McCarthy. "To be able to spend the time that was spent here in the last 36 hours and really trying to stay organized as far as things he was comfortable with, a lot of conversations you usually aren't having at this point as far as it was a short week, but it was a shorter week for Mason.

"Just the communication between the series, just to be able to still make some adjustments during the game. I thought the coaches did an outstanding job with the communication with the players. I thought our offensive line and the running backs, particularly in the run game, I think just the way they were playing us -- and obviously more in the third quarter when they came out with the empty pressure on the third down. So, I thought all those adjustments were very well communicated.

"For that to happen, the quarterback has to be dialed in, plugged in, and he really did a good job of that.

"Mason's really grown on me since the spring. Just like a lot of coaches, you have a player at your position -- in my particular case, quarterback -- you like coming out of Oklahoma State, and then you watch his travels and obviously him playing here in the earlier years and the opportunities he had or was given. So, there's a little bit of a wonder why, I've been very impressed with him.