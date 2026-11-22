PHILADELPHIA — Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 19-16 loss to the Eagles:
Home is where Hurleman shines
A native of Wyomissing, Pa. — not even 90 minutes outside Philadelphia — Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman had a hero's return to his side of the state. The only downside was that his NFL debut came in a loss, but Hurleman did his part to get the Steelers back into it.
Elevated from the practice squad for the first time in his career, Hurleman led the Steelers with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. That score came on a fantastic effort from 20 yards out when Aaron Rodgers trusted him to win a contested catch in single coverage, cutting the deficit to 19-16 with 1:21 left.
"For me, personally, it was quite an emotional rollercoaster," Hurleman said in the postgame locker room. "At the end, it just stings."
But Hurleman has come so far since starting his college career as a running back at Colgate, then walking on to Notre Dame as a transfer to be a return man and play a little defense. The Steelers saw potential in him as a pass-catcher, and while he didn't make the cut the past two summers after performing well in training camp and the preseason, he has found a way to stick around.
Sunday, the outside world saw why Hurleman's coaches and teammates, past and present, believed in him. And he didn't come this far to only come this far.
"I definitely had some family and friends here today, so it was really cool to feel that support," Hurleman said. "I'm just so blessed. The love was unbelievable."
Hurleman nearly had another big catch but officials ruled that he never got a second foot down inbounds along the sideline.
More receiver sparks fly
It wasn't just Hurleman who made plays for Rodgers. His position mates Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson provided a jolt at times, too, albeit in different ways.
At one point spanning the first and second quarters, Rodgers completed 13 consecutive passes, and four of those went to Bernard. On the Steelers' first scoring drive, Bernard had three receptions himself, with all three going for first downs.
"I just try my best to do what I can do whenever I get my opportunities," Bernard said of sparking the pass game. "I just have the mindset of when I get my opportunity, go score, make the most of it."
Wilson came closer to scoring, but got tripped up in the open field on his 33-yard reception early in the third quarter before finishing with 43 yards. That was a sight for sore eyes for the offense in Philadelphia, as well as for Wilson, who missed the past four games with a hand injury.
He last caught a pass Oct. 1 against the Browns, a game he finished with six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Taking out the Colts win, when he got hurt in the first half, Wilson has at least three grabs and at least six targets in every game this season. He has 40-plus yards with a 30-plus-yard reception in the past three he was able to finish.
"I felt back to myself," Wilson said.
Bittersweet for Highsmith
It was a give-and-take day for Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. The trip to Philadelphia gave him his first full sack since Week 2, and he actually finished with two sacks, but he exited the game after his second one with an ankle injury. Highsmith was examined in the blue medical tent and initially categorized as questionable to return.
Highsmith was ruled out going into the second half. He stripped Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III on his first sack but it was recovered by left tackle Jordan Mailata. His second sack came against a six-man offensive line, with extra tackle John Ojukwu reporting as eligible, and dropped Milton for a loss of 8.
"He came out hot. That's him, man," said inside linebacker Patrick Queen. "I think if he doesn't get hurt, he probably has five sacks in that game. It's unfortunate that happened, but we had guys who could step up. Alex played incredible while he was in there."
Two of those who filled in for Highsmith, with Nick Herbig missing his first game of the season because of injury, were Jack Sawyer and KJ Henry. Sawyer had the Steelers' third sack of the day and Henry was making his Steelers debut after being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Rookie steals one
Highsmith's forced fumble didn't go the Steelers' way, but Robert Spears-Jennings did force the game's only turnover. The Steelers' rookie safety continues to make an impact, and this one came via kickoff coverage on a day he was selected as the weekly captain for special teams.
Eagles returner Jaydon Blue cut across the field from right to left and tried to stiff-arm Spears-Jennings when the seventh-rounder out of Oklahoma punched the ball away from him. That jump-started the Steelers on the opening kickoff of the second half after being down 10 points going into the third quarter.
"Coming out of the half, I told them we had to steal a possession on special teams, and we did," Spears-Jennings said. "We got points out of it."
Spears-Jennings already has gotten a reputation for being wise beyond his years. He's the first rookie to earn a captain role this season.
Heads-up Bru
The other half of that takeaway was second-year inside linebacker Carson Bruener making sure he recovered the loose ball. Bruener called it "all RJ" to give Spears-Jennings the utmost credit for the splash play, but he has come to expect his hard-hitting co-leader in special teams tackles to do things like that.
Bruener followed the ball and was there to pick it up. His only regret was that he didn't manage to stay in play and find the end zone himself.
"I just tried to get a clean scoop, first off, to recover it," Bruener said. "Because I've seen too many things where people kick it out of bounds or muff it. I tried to stay inbounds but my momentum took me. I don't even know what happened. That's one of those where we just wanted to give the offense an opportunity to go score."
Buckle down now
The defeat in Philadelphia is the Steelers' second loss in a row, and it's their first back-to-back setbacks under head coach Mike McCarthy. Making sure that a two-game slide doesn't become a three-game skid is of paramount importance as the calendar nears December.
"It's frustrating," said left tackle Troy Fautanu. "To drop two, it's obviously not good, but we can't sulk on this too long. We have a game in five days. One thing I'm not going to do is overreact over it. I have all the faith in the guys we have in this locker room."
Multiple players, not just Fautanu, remarked that it's not the worst time to have a short week. The Broncos will be here Friday for a post-Thanksgiving matchup of two teams in AFC playoff position, and the Steelers have a chance to get right back to work come Monday.