More receiver sparks fly

It wasn't just Hurleman who made plays for Rodgers. His position mates Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson provided a jolt at times, too, albeit in different ways.

At one point spanning the first and second quarters, Rodgers completed 13 consecutive passes, and four of those went to Bernard. On the Steelers' first scoring drive, Bernard had three receptions himself, with all three going for first downs.

"I just try my best to do what I can do whenever I get my opportunities," Bernard said of sparking the pass game. "I just have the mindset of when I get my opportunity, go score, make the most of it."

Wilson came closer to scoring, but got tripped up in the open field on his 33-yard reception early in the third quarter before finishing with 43 yards. That was a sight for sore eyes for the offense in Philadelphia, as well as for Wilson, who missed the past four games with a hand injury.

He last caught a pass Oct. 1 against the Browns, a game he finished with six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Taking out the Colts win, when he got hurt in the first half, Wilson has at least three grabs and at least six targets in every game this season. He has 40-plus yards with a 30-plus-yard reception in the past three he was able to finish.

"I felt back to myself," Wilson said.

Bittersweet for Highsmith

It was a give-and-take day for Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. The trip to Philadelphia gave him his first full sack since Week 2, and he actually finished with two sacks, but he exited the game after his second one with an ankle injury. Highsmith was examined in the blue medical tent and initially categorized as questionable to return.

Highsmith was ruled out going into the second half. He stripped Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III on his first sack but it was recovered by left tackle Jordan Mailata. His second sack came against a six-man offensive line, with extra tackle John Ojukwu reporting as eligible, and dropped Milton for a loss of 8.

"He came out hot. That's him, man," said inside linebacker Patrick Queen. "I think if he doesn't get hurt, he probably has five sacks in that game. It's unfortunate that happened, but we had guys who could step up. Alex played incredible while he was in there."