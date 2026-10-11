Batko's Quick 6: Steelers vs. Colts

Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 34-22 win over the Colts:
Rising up
Like any defensive back, Asante Samuel Jr. would love to leave the stadium after a game with a pick-six. But this week he'll have to settle for a connect-four. Actually, make that a deflect-four.
With Jamel Dean out because of an ankle injury, Samuel and rookie third-round pick Daylen Everette drew the starting assignments at cornerback for the Steelers. Everette had two passes defended in his first NFL start, but Samuel had a team-high four breakups, second most in his pro career. Three of those came on third down, the other came on fourth down and all except one were in the second half.
Samuel had three pass deflections with Daniel Jones targeting 6-foot-2 receiver Laquon Treadwell and one against 6-5 tight end Tyler Warren. No cornerback is going to win every battle, but at 5-10, Samuel is used to opposing offenses continuously trying him with larger pass-catchers. And he embraces it.
"Just doing whatever we can to win the game for the team, and doing whatever I can to make plays," Samuel said. "They lean on me to make plays, and that's what I'm going to do."
Stepping up
In addition to Samuel, the Steelers played inspired on defense. They weren't always buttoned up, considering the Colts managed to hit five pass plays of 20 or more yards, but they tightened up when the field was shrinking.
And they corralled Jonathan Taylor for the second year in a row, albeit under a new coaching staff. Head coach Mike McCarthy noted that watching that game was beneficial in studying the individual matchups between the players on both sides. Inside linebacker Payton Wilson, who had 10 tackles — eight solo, two for a loss — felt the defense responded the way it should coming off the Thursday night loss to the Browns.
"Not only were we not in the right place at the right time last week, when you turn on the tape, it just wasn't the Pittsburgh Steeler Way," Wilson said. "We weren't really playing for each other. I felt like today — there's always going to be mistakes, but I think when you turn on that film, you're going to see guys just flying around. The love we had for one other really showed today, those relationships we built all the way back to Saint Vincent. That's what it is, just playing hard, playing physical and playing fast."
Graham comes down
Typically, Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is concerned with where he wants to move his players within his scheme. But this week, he was on the move himself, shifting from the coaches' box at the top of the stadium to the field level.
"It was awesome having him down there," said outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "He was just bringing a lot of energy. We were able to talk to him right there, and him communicating with us the whole time was awesome."
Graham spoke about the pros and cons of both setups in the preseason, and McCarthy made the decision to try something new ahead of the Colts game. It's already mid-October, and it feels as if the season is flying by, so it's easy to forget that this coaching staff and their roster have only had five games working together in the throes of a regular season. The process is ever evolving.
"I really, really trust our defensive coaches," Wilson said. "I don't think it's ever [a problem] schematically. I think there are things, on us, we could do a little better. Obviously, when we turn on the film, we're going to see that today."
Building Bernard
Rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard showed up Sunday to Acrisure Stadium with 60 receiving yards to his name in the NFL. He walked out with more than double that, catching six passes for 80 yards.
With Michael Pittman Jr. out, Bernard made his first career start. He was already heavily involved in the first half, but when Roman Wilson was lost to a finger injury and Ben Skowronek to a calf injury, Bernard was the clear-cut No. 2 receiver with DK Metcalf.
No reception was more significant for Bernard than his 25-yarder early in the fourth quarter on 3rd-and-2. Bernard got his feet down along the sideline and then turned up field for more. The Steelers got an insurance touchdown from Pat Freiermuth to cap that drive, and Bernard even helped the tight end get open on that route.
"As a young player, the more experience you get, I feel like the better you get an understanding of the game," Bernard said. "I feel like that goes for all levels. I think the more that I play, the more I understand, and the more I'm getting comfortable within the game."
Retro Rodgers
Speaking of that big play for Bernard, you have to go back to how it began.
On a day that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit numerous milestones, it wasn't just his right arm that was impressive. Rodgers is 42, but he turned back the clock on a 6-yard scramble to put the Steelers in a 3rd-and-short situation on their second touchdown drive.
He also avoided disaster on that strike to Bernard when left tackle Troy Fautanu admittedly got beat. Rodgers managed to spin out of trouble and away from an oncoming Jaylahn Tuimoloau, keeping his eyes downfield to find Bernard.
"Oh, man, I got put on my [butt], unfortunately," Fautanu said with a chuckle. "I tried to trap [Tuimoloau's] arms down like I usually do, missed, and he made a good play, got his long arm right in my chest. I turned around and I was on the ground, but I see Aaron roll out and complete a pass. He's just doing what he does and, obviously, shoutout to him for that."
One more Warren for the road
Earlier in the game, it was Rodgers watching from his behind as the crowd roared for a huge play. When Grover Stewart closed in, Rodgers took a licking but Jaylen Warren kept on ticking. He actually traveled 98.2 yards on that 80-yard touchdown reception, according to Next Gen Stats.
It wouldn't be right to end this without yet another nod to Warren, the NFL's first player with an 80-yard receiving touchdown and 50-yard rushing touchdown in the same game since Herschel Walker in 1986, and just the sixth overall. No player has even done it in the same season since Todd Gurley in 2017.
And now Warren and the legendary Franco Harris are the only Steelers in the Super Bowl era with 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 80 yards and a touchdown through the air in the same game. Harris did it in 1979.
"The things he does in practice — like he continues to finish, and while everyone stops running, he's taking off 80 yards just to do it," Fautanu said of Warren. "When he comes out here and does things like that and breaks runs off, I'm not surprised. Because that's the stuff he practices every day. He deserves it."