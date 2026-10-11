Batko's Quick 6: Steelers vs. Colts

Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 34-22 win over the Colts:

Rising up

Like any defensive back, Asante Samuel Jr. would love to leave the stadium after a game with a pick-six. But this week he'll have to settle for a connect-four. Actually, make that a deflect-four.

With Jamel Dean out because of an ankle injury, Samuel and rookie third-round pick Daylen Everette drew the starting assignments at cornerback for the Steelers. Everette had two passes defended in his first NFL start, but Samuel had a team-high four breakups, second most in his pro career. Three of those came on third down, the other came on fourth down and all except one were in the second half.

Samuel had three pass deflections with Daniel Jones targeting 6-foot-2 receiver Laquon Treadwell and one against 6-5 tight end Tyler Warren. No cornerback is going to win every battle, but at 5-10, Samuel is used to opposing offenses continuously trying him with larger pass-catchers. And he embraces it.

"Just doing whatever we can to win the game for the team, and doing whatever I can to make plays," Samuel said. "They lean on me to make plays, and that's what I'm going to do."

Stepping up

In addition to Samuel, the Steelers played inspired on defense. They weren't always buttoned up, considering the Colts managed to hit five pass plays of 20 or more yards, but they tightened up when the field was shrinking.

And they corralled Jonathan Taylor for the second year in a row, albeit under a new coaching staff. Head coach Mike McCarthy noted that watching that game was beneficial in studying the individual matchups between the players on both sides. Inside linebacker Payton Wilson, who had 10 tackles — eight solo, two for a loss — felt the defense responded the way it should coming off the Thursday night loss to the Browns.