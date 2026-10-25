Batko's Quick 6: Steelers vs. Saints

PARIS — Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 16-10 win against the Saints:

Another home road game

Yes, the Saints had plenty of fanfare for their voyage to France. That's to be anticipated given the deep historical and cultural roots for New Orleans.

But football is part of Pittsburgh's culture. It doesn't matter if it's at Acrisure Stadium, in Tampa, or — apparently — a different continent. Much like Dublin a year ago, Steelers fans showed up and eventually got to take over Stade de France as their team grabbed a victory.

"I mean, it was expected out of Steeler Nation. That's what they do," said Steelers guard Mason McCormick. "But we still don't take it for granted. It's awesome."

It seemed to help, too. The Steelers came out moving the Saints from Point A to Point B behind the offensive line. If they were sluggish at all from the travel and time zone change, it didn't look that way.

"You've got to bring it every single week," McCormick said. "It's the NFL. Regardless of where we're at, what we're doing, when we show up, we're going to show up. We're going to bring that energy. That's our job."

Dynamic duo

Head coach Mike McCarthy made inside linebacker Patrick Queen a captain for the week against his home-state team. The Louisiana native rewarded that belief with perhaps his best game of the season.

Queen hit double figures in tackles and slammed the door late with his third-down sack of Tyler Shough. That kind of closing speed is a calling card for Queen, who also had his running mate running through a wall for the defense.

Fellow inside linebacker Payton Wilson made the play of the game with his third-quarter interception. It was meant to be, apparently, after a conversation they had with two-time Super Bowl winner Elandon Roberts, who was recently brought back to the practice squad.

"We were talking about it with E-Rob, every team you see that goes to the Super Bowl, they always have two good linebackers. They always have two guys who fly around, get to the ball every single play and have each other's backs."

Double trouble

Jaylen Warren entered this season with six career 100-yard rushing games. He's already halfway to matching that total after going over the century mark again Sunday for the third time in five weeks.

But Rico Dowdle showed why the Steelers acquired him this offseason in free agency to form a backfield tandem with Warren. And the best part about it might be Warren's willingness to share the workload. He referred to himself and Dowdle as "selfless players."

"Obviously, you can tell it works well," Warren said. That's my dog. We're a good complement to each other."

Throwback plan

The Steelers leaned on the run game like an old school football team. In fact, their opening script was so retro that it brought memories back all the way from … 2025?

Yes, the Steelers rediscovered their jumbo package. They reintroduced versatile offensive lineman Spencer Anderson as a tackle-eligible extra tight end. That adjustment was key to starting the game the way they did and finishing with 150 yards on the ground, prior to kneel-downs.

"Spence is a really good player, so it's fun to be able to get him on the field," McCormick said. "He does a really good job at it, too, so it's great."

Big Darnell

The Steelers have long know they have a jump ball specialist in Darnell Washington. You can even call him a cheat code if you want, given the way he put Kool-Aid McKinstry on a poster as he hauled in his 4-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

Washington now has three touchdowns on the season, more than he had his first three years combined. He has found the end zone in back-to-back games, and it was particularly encouraging to see Aaron Rodgers connect with him after they couldn't hook up on a key series near the end of regulation last week at Tampa Bay.

"Anytime we make it to the red zone, he should definitely get an opportunity to catch a touchdown, no matter where he's at," said wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Welcome to the party

The stars in this game were many, from Warren to Payton Wilson to Patrick Queen. But under the radar were the contributions of a newcomer. Undrafted rookie free agent Kevin Jobity Jr. was active for the first time this season and made his NFL debut.

Not only did he pitch in on a defensive line dealing with injuries but he was even more noticeable on special teams. It's no small feat for a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder to cover kickoffs and block for returners. His teammates, especially the specialists, mobbed him on the sideline when he ran down and got the first hit to set up a tackle by Travis Homer.