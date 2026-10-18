Batko's Quick 6: Steelers at Buccaneers

Dean back on the scene

That was a win that meant a lot to every Steelers player and coach, but maybe none more so than cornerback Jamel Dean. McCarthy made Dean a captain for the week, given that the Buccaneers drafted him in 2019 and let him leave in free agency this offseason.

Dean had already been a strong addition for the Steelers but his 40-yard interception return in the fourth quarter took that to another level. For someone who had a lot of emotions returning to face the only team he'd known in the NFL, Dean called it "bittersweet" to do that to the Tampa Bay fans — not too bitter, though.

"More on the sweeter side," Dean smiled. "It was a good feeling. Because I was telling myself, how ironic would it be if I get a pick-six against the Bucs in this stadium? My last pick-six was here last year, so I said that would be kind of interesting to be on the opposite team and do it. But I was close."

In retrospect, Dean wishes he would've tried to dive farther to break the plane and get to the end zone. Nonetheless, he couldn't have scripted his homecoming much better than that.

Pick for pick

Dean came into the game questionable with an ankle injury, and admitted that the plan was for him to test it out for the first two series before deciding whether to play the entire game. When Dean did take a rest on the Buccaneers' third possession, it was rookie Daylen Everette who checked in for him, and Tampa Bay attacked him on that drive.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Everette was in there again, and on a day that Dean got his first Steelers interception, Everette got his first in the NFL. Everette picked off Jalon Daniels on a 3rd-and-7 throw intended for Emeka Egbuka, setting up the Steelers with a short field that led to a Chris Boswell field goal.