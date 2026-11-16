Batko's Quick 6: Steelers at Bengals

CINCINNATI — Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 38-18 loss in Cincinnati:
Rally around McCormick
The offensive line was dealt a blow when it lost left guard Mason McCormick to what appeared to be a significant right ankle injury late in the first half. Tight end Pat Freiermuth called him the "heart and soul" of the unit. Backup Spencer Anderson pointed out that McCormick is their group's representative on the team leadership council.
Center Zach Frazier was as emotional as anyone on the field at the time and in the postgame locker room. Frazier and McCormick walk the field together pregame every week, play next to each other once the ball is kicked off and generally go just about everywhere together.
"It's brutal seeing your brother go down with an injury like that, and to know he's in pain, it's tough," Frazier said. "Definitely praying for him."
Anderson stepped in for McCormick at left guard and could get the first crack at that starting role if needed going forward. He's done it before, and he's been a boon to the offense as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy packages in recent weeks.
As unfortunate as it is, Anderson noted that the "next man up mentality" must take hold. Although he added that McCormick is so tough, Anderson expects to see him out there next Sunday against the Eagles somehow, some way.
"The amount of work and the presence he brings to this offense, this O-line room," said left tackle Troy Fautanu, "it's a big loss."
Rest versus rust
The Steelers were hot going into their bye week, riding a four-game win streak. That included two wins on the road and one in the division — a decisive one at that over the Browns.
But sometimes momentum can wane with a week off. Longest-tenured Steeler Cam Heyward has been in just about every scenario the NFL schedule can present and called it "an opportunity wasted."
"It's always that rest versus staying hot," Heyward said. "These games are critical. Our focus has to pick up."
The pass rush, in particular, did not build on a sensational outing in the 27-6 win against Cleveland last time out. The Steelers had eight sacks in that one but just one in Cincinnati.
"They threw the ball quick, got the ball out of his hands," Heyward said of Joe Burrow.
Better late than never
The offense found a bit of a groove late when it went no-huddle, and a couple of touchdown catches by DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth were good to see. Freiermuth came in as questionable to play but made a fantastic catch, snatching the ball between two defenders and extending it over the goal line for a 27-yard touchdown.
That's now 75 yards or a touchdown in six career games for Freiermuth at Paycor Stadium. It's not a matter of if, but when he'll eventually make a big play in Cincinnati. Freiermuth would've gladly traded it for a victory.
"We're still 6-3. We have a lot of football in front of us," he said. "It sucks, but we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We've got a lot of ball left."
On the season, Freiermuth's five receiving touchdowns are second most in the NFL among tight ends and his six total touchdowns are tied for the most at the position.
Harmon makes it back
Second-year defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was questionable to play Sunday but did suit up and return from his four-week foot injury. Harmon resumed practicing this week and was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday after missing the minimum four games.
After the game, Harmon said he felt good, but that the defensive performance overall has to be better going forward.
"Just got to go back, look at the tape and make some corrections," Harmon said.
Elliott inactive
Just as Harmon returned to the mix, the Steelers defense lost another key contributor. Veteran safety DeShon Elliott had a knee injury pop up during pregame warmups and did not play, giving the secondary one less piece to combat the Bengals passing game.
With Elliott out, more snaps were needed out of rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings. Elliott played in the previous two games, against the Browns and Saints, after beginning the season on injured reserve.
"He was still there, still active with us, talking to us on the sideline, telling us what he sees," said Spears-Jennings. "He was still a big factor helping us out on the sideline."
Not over til it's over
On a night that Jaylen Warren surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage — for the third time in his career, most of any undrafted player since he entered the league in 2022 — it was one of his backups who led the Steelers in rushing.
And it wasn't Rico Dowdle, either. It was preseason standout Lew Nichols, who has become a staple on special teams. Nichols wound up running for 43 yards on just six carries. For a game where there wasn't much to take solace in, Nichols earned a shoutout from a grizzled Steeler on the other side of the ball.
"The only thing I liked was the fight by Lew Nichols at the end," Heyward said.