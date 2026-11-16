Batko's Quick 6: Steelers at Bengals

CINCINNATI — Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 38-18 loss in Cincinnati:

Rally around McCormick

The offensive line was dealt a blow when it lost left guard Mason McCormick to what appeared to be a significant right ankle injury late in the first half. Tight end Pat Freiermuth called him the "heart and soul" of the unit. Backup Spencer Anderson pointed out that McCormick is their group's representative on the team leadership council.

Center Zach Frazier was as emotional as anyone on the field at the time and in the postgame locker room. Frazier and McCormick walk the field together pregame every week, play next to each other once the ball is kicked off and generally go just about everywhere together.

"It's brutal seeing your brother go down with an injury like that, and to know he's in pain, it's tough," Frazier said. "Definitely praying for him."

Anderson stepped in for McCormick at left guard and could get the first crack at that starting role if needed going forward. He's done it before, and he's been a boon to the offense as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy packages in recent weeks.

As unfortunate as it is, Anderson noted that the "next man up mentality" must take hold. Although he added that McCormick is so tough, Anderson expects to see him out there next Sunday against the Eagles somehow, some way.

"The amount of work and the presence he brings to this offense, this O-line room," said left tackle Troy Fautanu, "it's a big loss."

Rest versus rust

The Steelers were hot going into their bye week, riding a four-game win streak. That included two wins on the road and one in the division — a decisive one at that over the Browns.

But sometimes momentum can wane with a week off. Longest-tenured Steeler Cam Heyward has been in just about every scenario the NFL schedule can present and called it "an opportunity wasted."

"It's always that rest versus staying hot," Heyward said. "These games are critical. Our focus has to pick up."

The pass rush, in particular, did not build on a sensational outing in the 27-6 win against Cleveland last time out. The Steelers had eight sacks in that one but just one in Cincinnati.