Batko's Quick 6: Steelers at Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 20-3 loss to the Patriots.

Long time coming

There were various points in the game when it looked as if the tide might turn in the Steelers' favor. The defense would bend, but not break, and keep the game in reach just long enough for the offense to get going.

One of those points was when Steelers inside linebacker Patrick Queen intercepted Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on the opening possession of the second half. Queen picked it off at the Steelers 10-yard line, not only preventing what could've been a huge play for Maye and Hunter Henry, but getting the ball back to the offense.

It's hard to believe it was Queen's first interception as a Steeler, given how often he's been around the ball through two seasons and now two games in 2026. He'd had plenty of close calls and near misses, so it felt good for Queen to see one go his way, despite the loss. And the play of Queen along with his running mate Payton Wilson has been an encouraging sign for the spine of the defense overall.

"I was the alley player. I just knew the route [Henry] was running, so I was just trying to be able to get back, buy some time for the pressure to get there," Queen said. "And he threw it, so I just made a play."

Well-deserved role

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was in no mood for silver linings, but Sunday afternoon started in a special way for him. A native of Merrimac, Mass., who grew up going to Patriots games, Freiermuth played back home for the second year in a row.

This time, he got to do so as a team captain. Steelers coach Mike McCarthy rotates that honor each week, and it was only fitting for Freiermuth to walk to midfield pregame for the coin toss in a place that's so special to him.

"It meant a lot," Freiermuth said. "Obviously, this is my hometown. I love it here. I live here in the offseason with my wife, and she's from here, so we have a lot of memories with our friends and families. It really meant a lot that Coach McCarthy made me a captain this week."

Make no mistake, it's not just sentimentality for Freiermuth to represent the offense. He has been a captain type of leader for the offense for years now, whether he officially holds the title or not. The only offensive player who's been in Pittsburgh longer is backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The new Pittsburgh Plunge

Speaking of Freiermuth, he finished with 4 receptions for 32 yards, and made some key blocks. But he also rushed for 2 yards on his first NFL carry, and it revealed a new wrinkle we hadn't seen in McCarthy's offense.

Freiermuth is now the designated direct snap taker under center when the Steelers want to run their version of the quarterback sneak. Last year it was backup tight end/fullback Connor Heyward.

But Heyward is now with the Raiders, so it was anyone's guess if the Steelers would have that in the playbook, and if so, who it would be. Freiermuth moved from the wing as a pusher to the point man, with rookie fullback Riley Nowakowski taking his place as a blocker. Freiermuth is 1 for 1, converting a 4th-and-1 early in the second quarter. McCarthy called that play from his own 39, so clearly he has confidence in Freiermuth moving the chains with the ball in his hands.

"I feel comfortable with it," Freiermuth said. "It's just something they asked me to do, so just have to execute it."

Bernard steps up

A late bobble that led to an Aaron Rodgers interception was a moment that Steelers rookie receiver Germie Bernard wants back. But that shouldn't cloud a performance in which Bernard recorded his first NFL reception and finished with 4 catches for 35 yards.

The offense was missing Michael Pittman Jr. with a foot injury, so Bernard was integrated into the plan much more than Week 1, when he played just three snaps in his debut. Bernard's first career catch was a little 3-yard swing pass, but his second was a 19-yard gain that moved the chains on 3rd-and-7. It was the offense's first play of 10 yards or longer in the game and first third-down conversion. Next thing you knew ,he had three catches. Next thing you knew again, he had four catches, all on the same drive.

That was it for Bernard the rest of the way, but perhaps he can be a spark for the passing game going forward. Either way, you have to start somewhere.

"I felt really comfortable. It all starts in the week, making sure I'm knowing my assignments, making sure I'm asking Aaron questions and things like that," Bernard said. "That's where the confidence comes in, in the preparation. I know we have to execute better, and that's something we'll focus on once we watch the film."

Up to his old tricks

Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig set the tone in the first quarter with a forced fumble on Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Of course, that tone didn't result in a victory, but the defense was disruptive again and was sparked by Herbig again.

Herbig punched the ball out from Stevenson, who also lost two fumbles last year against the Steelers when they turned the Patriots over five times at home. And Herbig had a forced fumble a year ago on Maye, which was recovered by T.J. Watt.

This time Herbig hooked up with Wilson, who grabbed the ball for the Steelers' first fumble recovery of the season. In last week's win against the Falcons, Herbig was the quiet one compared to Watt and Alex Highsmith, but that wasn't the case in New England. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to weaponize Herbig, and he showed the weapon he can be.

"That's been a thing since I've been here, since I got to the league," Herbig said of the Steelers jarring balls loose. "T.J.'s the best in the world at it, so it's only right I learn from him."

Stringing them together

It might fly under the radar because the Steelers didn't win and the ball went out of bounds, but veteran cornerback Jamel Dean now has two forced fumbles in the first two games.

Dean, 29, went the first five seasons of his career in Tampa Bay without a forced fumble. Now he has five since 2024, so clearly, he's added that skill to his game. Or at least enhanced it.