Batko's Quick 6: Steelers at Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 28-27 loss to the Bills:

Max protect

First-round pick Max Iheanachor made his NFL preseason debut midway through the second quarter, and in his first significant opportunity to pass block, he decisively won his matchup on a 3rd-and-7 when the Bills could pin their ears back.

Iheanachor showed plenty of power in his hands, knocking back veteran outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, but Will Howard couldn't find a receiver in time and was sacked by a rusher from the opposite side. On the next drive, Iheanachor was beaten 1-on-1 and allowed a sack to outside linebacker Andre Jones Jr. Later, he was flagged for a questionable holding call in which he put a rusher on the ground.

"I felt good. I felt like I was getting off my sets. The sack, I just kind of lunged," Iheanachor said. "I'll watch the tape on that. My feet were fine. It's just little stuff. I'll go back and watch the film to see where I can get better."

It was an uneven showing, but that's to be expected from a rookie who had just two practices under his belt since returning from an injury on Aug. 6. At that time, he was impressing in training camp, and now he knocked the rust off in a game setting.

Perhaps even more encouraging is Iheanachor holding himself to such a high standard already. And he's not taking anything for granted as he competes for a starting job at right tackle, albeit playing catch-up after missing so much time.

"Stuff didn't go as planned out there, but I've just got to learn from it and prepare better for the next game — or when my next opportunity comes," Iheanachor said. "I've just got to keep getting better in practice."

Wetjen sees one go in

Watching a punt returner is a bit like watching a top-flight scorer on the basketball court. Sometimes they'll make a decision — on a return or a questionable shot — that leaves you saying no, no, no, then yes.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy had those thoughts running through his head as Wetjen fielded a punt early in the fourth quarter and assessed the coverage unit in front of him. Not only did Wetjen know what he was doing, but he took it 45 yards to paydirt, shaking off a few would-be tacklers and an aggravating month in the process.

"The guys have been blocking their butts off," Wetjen said, "so it felt good to kind of give one back to them and show them we can do stuff in the return game. It was frustrating at first, but we finally got one."

Wetjen wasn't even a week removed from a fumble and a bobble against the Jets at Acrisure Stadium. McCarthy acknowledged Wetjen facing criticism as a fourth-round pick who was drafted for his return prowess in college.

To go back to a basketball analogy, he didn't just see one go through the hoop in Buffalo. He had the football equivalent of combining a half-court heave and a poster dunk. His reaction in the end zone was more a sigh of relief than jubilation.

"I was still kind of ticked off, personally, so I just spun the ball and walked away," Wetjen said. "But it was good to see all the guys happy and supporting me."

Eli's arrival

Growing up, Eli Heidenreich was a Mt. Lebanon kid who could only dream of playing for the Steelers one day. As it turned out, he got drafted by his hometown team, suited up for his hometown team and now, after a 9-yard run in Buffalo, scored a touchdown for his hometown team.

"Just excitement," Heidenreich said. "I've been a Steeler fan for a lot of years, I've been playing football for a lot of years, so to have a moment like that is pretty special. But I can't get too caught up in that. It's just a preseason game, and the second thing is, we didn't come out with a win. That's always the biggest priority."

Heidenreich got a lot of work and he did a lot of work, rushing for 35 yards on 9 carries in his most extensive playing time yet. He started the second half at running back behind Drew Allar, and when he found the end zone, he celebrated with the same salute he gave as he walked out to the stage at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

But Sunday is cut-down day, and Heidenreich knows it's a crowded running back room. His versatility has been on display, so he hopes he has put his best foot forward recently.

"I can confidently say whatever happens, I'm just looking forward to making this team better in whatever way that is," Heidenreich said, later adding that he thinks he has "started to build that skill set necessary to be a running back at this level."

Underdogs undaunted

Heidenreich's mentality as a late seventh-round draft pick is just as applicable, if not more, to the Steelers' crew of rookie free agents. It was always going to be an uphill battle given the experience of this veteran-laden roster, plus a 10-player draft class, but the players signed in the hours after the final round commenced stood out Thursday.

Tight end Lake McRee, out of Southern California, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard and had a nose for the goal line on that play. Defensive back Devan Boykin from Indiana had a game-high 9 tackles, 5 of them solo and 4 coming in the first half after starting at safety next to Robert Spears-Jennings. And defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr., a Syracuse product, notched a third-down sack in the first quarter.

"I don't know what day's going to be my last, so that's exactly how I show up to work every day," said McRee, who also hauled in a deep shot last week from Allar down the left sideline.

That's the reality for anyone, but particularly those near the bottom of the depth chart. Still, players in their shoes are trying to make sure they get another opportunity at some point, whether that's on the practice squad or next preseason.

The sack was extra special for Jobity, a Buffalo native who grew up a Bills fan and went to a few games as a kid. He had this road trip circled when the schedule came out, so his parents and sisters were in the stands, as well as a cousin who was working the game and numerous friends.

"It's hard to put into words," Jobity said. "Obviously, it's a new stadium, but it's just huge to play in my hometown. It's awesome."

The captain's circle

McCarthy has rotated captains for each of the preseason games, and with many regulars held out of this one, he chose a trio of second-year Steelers to have the honor.

Outside linebacker Jack Sawyer, defensive tackle Yahya Black and wide receiver Max Hurleman walked to the 50-yard line for the coin toss. Black called tails and it came up heads, but the outcome doesn't matter. That's random. What's not random is how those three are viewed by the coaching staff and their teammates.

"Definitely something I'm proud of," Hurleman said. "Just to be chosen among a ton of great guys on this team who are totally deserving was awesome. It was a real cool moment."

Sawyer and Black are young defensive contributors poised to have a role in the regular season, and can potentially grow into team leaders down the road. Hurleman is a different case, as a rookie camp tryout participant a year ago who walked on at Notre Dame, switched positions from running back to receiver and spent all of last season on the practice squad.

But when you take the job seriously, you're tough to cut. And Hurleman's mindset is pretty simple.

"Just showing up every day and doing things the Steeler Way," Hurleman said. "I try to approach this with that attitude every day. I'm just glad it got noticed."

Generational linebacker

There can't be many NFL players who have tackled Frank Gore Sr. and Frank Gore Jr. But Steelers inside linebacker Elandon Roberts is on the list.

Actually, he has tackled both for a loss. And yes, it's just the preseason, where statistics are often forgotten the moment they're recorded.

But think about how unusual it is, considering the league's third-leading rusher of all time retired in 2020. And his son has yet to touch the ball in a regular-season game. The novelty requires a 32-year-old Roberts to have played at a high level for a long time, and now to put his pride to the side to suit up for a preseason game despite having a couple of Super Bowl rings at home.

Roberts brought down Gore Jr. for a 1-yard loss to put the Bills behind the chains to start a series on which they eventually had to settle for a field goal. He finished the game with 5 tackles, 4 of them solo.