Postgame reactions, commentary and analysis following the Steelers' 27-5 win against the Broncos:
Ball in hand
Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey didn't necessarily call his shot, but he landed it in the corner pocket of the end zone.
Not even Ramsey could believe how painless it was to pick off Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in one of the biggest plays of Friday's 27-6 win at Acrisure Stadium. His best guess is that Nix just didn't see him dropping in coverage just under the two-minute mark of the first half.
"It was probably the easiest pick I've had in my career," said Ramsey, who now has 27 of those to his name in the NFL.
The real work was what Ramsey did from there. That was the hard part. But he made it happen with a 36-yard return for a touchdown. Not a bad way to end his first interception of the season.
"I had to get in the end zone," Ramsey said. "I like playing football regardless, so I have fun on every play, but that was big. That was fun, for sure."
That's the recipe
T.J. Watt on one side, Nick Herbig on the other, and the opposing quarterback in big trouble. Talk about a winning formula for the Steelers, who set the tone early against Nix.
Herbig was crashing down on Nix on his first turnover, which led to the Steelers' first touchdown, when Watt fell on it in the end zone. Just last week, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith provided the Steelers with two sacks in Philadelphia, but in just six snaps before he left with an ankle injury.
This week, it was Herbig returning from his own injury, after missing the Eagles game. He made up for lost time quickly, looking like his usual self rushing the passer.
"I feel like myself every day," Herbig said with a smile. "But all glory to God, staying faithful, and hoping that Alex can come back next week. We need that guy. He's a big part of this team, on and off the field. Hopefully, Alex is healthy and he can go next week."
That was the first time in the history of Acrisure Stadium, or Heinz Field before it, the Steelers scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half. It's hard to believe, given the accolades of this defense this century, but the last time the Steelers achieved that feat was in 1995 in a win against the Chargers with interceptions returned for touchdowns by Willie Williams and Alvoid Mays at Three Rivers Stadium.
Contributions across the board
It was only one reception, but Roman Wilson's 37-yarder was the longest play of the second half for the Steelers. It was only one reception, but Germie Bernard's 58-yarder was the longest play of the game for the Steelers.
With a receiving corps back to full strength, minus Ben Skowronek on injured reserve, the Steelers got help from just about all of them. The only one who didn't catch a pass was Max Hurleman, but he handled return duties on kickoffs and punts without issue.
"I think every receiver out there who had an opportunity to play today capitalized on everything," Wilson said.
Mason's ovation
The home fans gave Mason Rudolph quite the round of applause and cheers when he was announced as the starting quarterback prior to the first series. Steelers players noticed it, praised Rudolph for deserving the love, and expressed their confidence in him moving forward.
And it wasn't just on the offensive side of the ball.
"You could come in after everything that happened and have a little lull about yourself, but I think we shook it off and it is what it is at this point," said defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. "We're leaning on '2' and we're going to come away with this win. That was kind of the moral of this story."
Getting back to it
There was also a pop from the crowd when Steelers receiver DK Metcalf made his first catch, which was Rudolph's first completion of the day on the game's second play from scrimmage. Metcalf was back in action after being disqualified in the third quarter last week, and he finished with three grabs.
None was more impactful than his 22-yard touchdown snag over top of elite cornerback Patrick Surtain II, but tight end Pat Freiermuth also wanted to give a nod to Metcalf going down low for a tough catch on a 9-yard gain in the second quarter.
"Man, I'm super happy for him," Freiermuth said. "Obviously, hey, he's had his ups and downs this year. But it started with the first catch. Then, he had that touchdown catch. He had another unbelievable catch — low, back hip. I'm super happy for him."
Leaders step up
Freiermuth added that he sent Metcalf a certain pregame text, but the longest-tenured Steeler on offense outside of Rudolph also sent a message to his entire side of the ball Thursday at practice. Rudolph had enough to think about going into this one, and Freiermuth took it upon himself to rally the offense.
"I was feeling passionate about what was going on," Freiermuth said. "It was more from the heart, what the Steelers mean to me, and my family, the Rooney family."
But Freiermuth didn't want to take too much credit. He and several other Steelers highlighted Cam Heyward and Watt for bringing the team together.
Words only go so far — it's about the performance on the field, ultimately — but Heyward and Watt aren't just anyone. When they speak, it carries weight, and to a man, the Steelers responded.
"Obviously, we support Coach (Mike) McCarthy, and we support everybody in this locker room. We're going to continue to stay together and we're going to continue to fight," said inside linebacker Payton Wilson.
Freiermuth may have summed up the message from Watt and Heyward the best: "I feel like T.J. and Cam did a really good job before the game, really talking about it's bigger than one person. It's bigger than two people. It's about the Rooney family, it's about the Steelers, and the fans, and they deserved our best effort today."