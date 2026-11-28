Mason's ovation

The home fans gave Mason Rudolph quite the round of applause and cheers when he was announced as the starting quarterback prior to the first series. Steelers players noticed it, praised Rudolph for deserving the love, and expressed their confidence in him moving forward.

And it wasn't just on the offensive side of the ball.

"You could come in after everything that happened and have a little lull about yourself, but I think we shook it off and it is what it is at this point," said defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. "We're leaning on '2' and we're going to come away with this win. That was kind of the moral of this story."

Getting back to it

There was also a pop from the crowd when Steelers receiver DK Metcalf made his first catch, which was Rudolph's first completion of the day on the game's second play from scrimmage. Metcalf was back in action after being disqualified in the third quarter last week, and he finished with three grabs.

None was more impactful than his 22-yard touchdown snag over top of elite cornerback Patrick Surtain II, but tight end Pat Freiermuth also wanted to give a nod to Metcalf going down low for a tough catch on a 9-yard gain in the second quarter.

"Man, I'm super happy for him," Freiermuth said. "Obviously, hey, he's had his ups and downs this year. But it started with the first catch. Then, he had that touchdown catch. He had another unbelievable catch — low, back hip. I'm super happy for him."

Leaders step up

Freiermuth added that he sent Metcalf a certain pregame text, but the longest-tenured Steeler on offense outside of Rudolph also sent a message to his entire side of the ball Thursday at practice. Rudolph had enough to think about going into this one, and Freiermuth took it upon himself to rally the offense.

"I was feeling passionate about what was going on," Freiermuth said. "It was more from the heart, what the Steelers mean to me, and my family, the Rooney family."

But Freiermuth didn't want to take too much credit. He and several other Steelers highlighted Cam Heyward and Watt for bringing the team together.

Words only go so far — it's about the performance on the field, ultimately — but Heyward and Watt aren't just anyone. When they speak, it carries weight, and to a man, the Steelers responded.

"Obviously, we support Coach (Mike) McCarthy, and we support everybody in this locker room. We're going to continue to stay together and we're going to continue to fight," said inside linebacker Payton Wilson.