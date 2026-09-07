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Watch: The Football Town

Sep 07, 2026 at 07:00 PM

'The Football Town,' which is presented by U.S. Steel, narrated by Pittsburgh-native Pat McAfee and produced by NFL Films, highlights the region's football heritage, from youth football to the NFL and the role the sport plays in Western Pennsylvania's culture.

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