'Tomlin's Takes' on Randy & the QBs

Not his words: While Dobbs was named the team's No. 2 quarterback leading into the season, that doesn't mean that Mason Rudolph will solely be getting scout team reps. Tomlin made that clear when asked how he plans on continuing to develop the rookie quarterback when the only reps he gets will be scout team.

"I am not suggesting he is only going to get scout team reps. That's your words, not mine," said Tomlin. "We are going to continue with his growth and development. That is our charge to do so. Not only him, but everybody within our football team. This is not a finished product as we kick out of the gates and start our season. We better continually be individuals and a group on the rise in all aspects of our game if we want to continue to be on the road as it gets increasingly narrow."