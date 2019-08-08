'Tomlin's Takes' on o-line, Boswell & more

Something special: While some might feel the Steelers lost contributors on special teams this offseason, Tomlin feels the opposite. He likes the veteran group that returns on special teams, as well as some additions that he is anxious to get a look at.

"I feel like we have great veteran presence on our special team units," said Tomlin. "With guys like Tyler (Matakevich) and Rosie (Roosevelt Nix), (Anthony) Chickillo, (Jordan) Dangerfield and others who have been core components of our units still returning. Younger players who contributed in a big way last year like (Terrell) Edmunds. I am comfortable with that unit and I am looking for some young guys to work their way into the fray.