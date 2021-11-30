Tomlin Takes

'Tomlin's Takes' on AFC North, physicality and more

Nov 30, 2021 at 05:22 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

AFC North football: Last week Coach Mike Tomlin stressed the importance of the Bengals game to his players, an AFC North matchup with a lot on the line.

While the Steelers had a disappointing showing, losing 41-10, the message this week is the same.

"This is a ridiculously big game, and so it requires our time and attention," said Tomlin.

The Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Sunday, with the Ravens in first place in the AFC North. No matter what the records are, though, expect a battle.

"AFC North football," said Tomlin. "You know the nature of this matchup and the history of this matchup. I've got a lot of respect for these guys. They're finding ways to win football games. They sit atop of the North, and so it is a big game for us.

"We've got a lot of things that have our attention as it pertains to Baltimore and the things that we need to do to minimize some of the things and people that they have. We've got respect for this matchup, we've got respect for Baltimore and what they're capable of, but for us, it's finding a formula that highlights our skills, our collective skills, in a positive way, and works to minimize some of the negativity that we all have and its impact on the game.

"We've got a big week from a coaching perspective strategically. We've got a big week from a player perspective in terms of some fundamental things and in the division of labor, but such is life in the National Football League. AFC North football. We're excited about being back in Heinz Field."

Getting physical: Following the loss to Cincinnati, Tomlin said the Bengals won the mono y mono battle at the line, winning the physical fight in the trenches.

With another physical team on the horizon in the Ravens, there is one way for the Steelers to regain that physicality.

"Effort," said Tomlin. "That man versus himself battle. We've got to challenge ourselves and we've got to dig down deep and be at our best in an effort to meet those challenges. In some instances, it's guys that are in expanded roles and I understand that. But that's life. One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity if he makes it an opportunity. We've been talking openly about that.

"I'm talking about winning the on-on-one battles, whooping blocks and making tackles. Coming off of blocks, the nature in which we combat people."

PHOTOS: Feature frames - Steelers at Bengals

Take a closer look at scenes from the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29), Pittsburgh Steelers Special Team Coordinator Danny Smith and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29), Pittsburgh Steelers Special Team Coordinator Danny Smith and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers lost to the Bengals 41-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and the linebackers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and the linebackers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Daniel Archibong (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Daniel Archibong (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Extra work: Tomlin spoke during his press conference about players needing more work, and one player who is on that list is linebacker Devin Bush.

Bush, who missed a portion of last season with a torn ACL, is a player Tomlin said needs both physical and mental work this week.

"It's both because he's an extremely young guy," said Tomlin. "He's still very much growing in terms of awareness and the things that come with playing inside linebacker in the National Football League. And obviously, he needs physical work because there's a lack of volume of plays on his career resume.

"He's a guy that probably falls into both categories, like a lot of people."

