'Tomlin's Takes' on AFC North, physicality and more

AFC North football: Last week Coach Mike Tomlin stressed the importance of the Bengals game to his players, an AFC North matchup with a lot on the line.

While the Steelers had a disappointing showing, losing 41-10, the message this week is the same.

"This is a ridiculously big game, and so it requires our time and attention," said Tomlin.

The Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Sunday, with the Ravens in first place in the AFC North. No matter what the records are, though, expect a battle.

"AFC North football," said Tomlin. "You know the nature of this matchup and the history of this matchup. I've got a lot of respect for these guys. They're finding ways to win football games. They sit atop of the North, and so it is a big game for us.

"We've got a lot of things that have our attention as it pertains to Baltimore and the things that we need to do to minimize some of the things and people that they have. We've got respect for this matchup, we've got respect for Baltimore and what they're capable of, but for us, it's finding a formula that highlights our skills, our collective skills, in a positive way, and works to minimize some of the negativity that we all have and its impact on the game.