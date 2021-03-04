The Triple Take: TEs

Mike's Take ...

The impact of a top-tier tight end is this: Of the top five pass catchers in he NFL in 2020, two lined up at tight end rather than wide receiver. Darren Waller of Las Vegas caught 107 balls for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns and Travis Kelce of Kansas City hauled in 105 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 scores.

The downside is those types are hard enough to find and they often have to be developed as well as identified and drafted. Waller is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens who played wide receiver at Georgia Tech. And Kelce is a former third-run pick from Cincinnati who didn't begin his current run of five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons until his fourth NFL campaign.

At tight end it's often what happens after a prospect is drafted that really matters.

Sleeper - Kenny Yeboah, Mississippi (6-5, 244 lbs.) - Yeboah started his college career at Temple, initially planned to transfer to Baylor and wound up at Ole Miss. He produced seven catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama but managed just 20 catches for 343 yards and four scores in the other six games he played in 2020. He lacks consistency but he has skills, as evidenced by a climb-the-ladder, 21-yard touchdown reception in the Senior Bowl (he actually came down short of the goal line but was still awarded a TD on what was an outstanding catch either way).

#5 - Tre' McKitty, Georgia (6-4, 244 lbs.) - Speaking of untaped potential, McKitty caught 26 passes at Florida State in 2018, 23 for the Seminoles in 2019 and six last season after transferring to Georgia. His work during Senior Bowl practices suggested he's capable of a whole lot more. "Very under-used at Georgia," ESPN analyst Todd McShay assessed during Senior Bowl week broadcasts on ESPNU. "He's really talented. I think he's gonna be one of those players who has a better pro career in terms of production than he did in college." ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum cited McKitty's consistency in "catching the ball naturally" at the Senior Bowl. "He's really elevated his stock to be a three-down tight end in the NFL," Tannenbaum added. "It's rare nowadays. Tre' McKitty has the build to do that."

#4 - Brevin Jordan, Miami (6-3, 235 lbs.) - The tape displays Jordan's versatility. He lined up in-line, in the slot and even in the backfield at Miami. Seven touchdown receptions in eight games speaks to Jordan's productivity. And he has a reputation for being an enthusiastic blocker. A clip from the Florida State game features Jordan engaging a safety at the line of scrimmage on a sweep from the right hash and driving his opponent all the way to the sideline (Jordan had a size advantage in the matchup but it was impressive nonetheless).

#3 - Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (6-5, 259 lbs.) - He played just four games in 2020 (23 catches, 310 yards, one touchdown) before undergoing back surgery, so he's going to have to check out medically. But Freiermuth had eight receiving TDs as a freshman and seven as a sophomore, so he's produced when healthy. Draft analyst Dane Bruegler of The Athletic also cited "compete skills" that stood out in his evaluation of Freiermuth.

#2 - Hunter Long, Boston College (6-5, 253 lbs.) - Long is more solid than spectacular and more workmanlike than athletic, but he also may well be the second-most known commodity at the position in terms of what can be expected at the next level. "He has the size you want to play in-line but they'll also use him on the wing, split him out a little bit," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah observed of Long's time at Boston College. "He's kind of a jack of all trades, master of none, just a good, solid, all-around player." Long has made contested catches and been compared with Kyle Rudolph. Long has also been called a "terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program," by BC head coach Jeff Hafley.