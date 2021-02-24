The Triple Take: RBs

Dale's Take ...

Growing up, many star athletes played quarterback or running back on their high school teams. But given how the running back position has been devalued in recent years, you have to wonder if that will continue. In the past six drafts, just 10 running backs have been selected in the first round. Over the past decade, that number is just 14 in the first round. Last year's running back class was considered one of the deeper ones in recent years and yet just one was taken in the first round, that coming with the 32nd pick when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was selected by the Chiefs. This year's running back group isn't quite as deep, which means a premium could be placed on the backs available, especially for teams that need an every-down back.

Sleeper - Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati (5-11, 230 lbs.) -- A powerful runner with some quickness to his game. Doaks is good in pass protection and wasn't overused in college. Part of the reason for that was because of some injury issues. But he'd be a nice addition as a short-yardage, goal-line runner with some potential for more.

#5 - Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis (5-11, 191 lbs.) - Gainwell rushed for over 1,400 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last season for the Tigers. He also aligned in a slot quite a bit and caught 51 passes for 610 yards and three more scores. He probably won't ever be an every-down back, but he's the kind of weapon every team could use in today's NFL because of the way he catches the ball. Think Giovanni Bernard. Turns 22 in March.

#4 - Michael Carter, North Carolina (5-9 1/2, 199 lbs.) - Carter was the lightning to Javonte Williams' thunder for the Tar Heels the past couple of seasons. Because of his lack of size, he struggles in pass protection, but he does run hard and has good contact balance. He doesn't go down with the first contact. Carter really helped himself at the Senior Bowl. He has nice burst and catches the ball well. And because he shared time with Williams, there wasn't a lot of wear and tear, despite both rushing for 1,000 yards in 2020. Turns 22 in May.

#3 - Travis Etienne, Clemson (5-10 1/8, 212 lbs.) - I know I'm in the minority overall, but I have Etienne as the third back in this draft, largely because of the heavy workload he had at Clemson. He had 686 carries and another 102 receptions in four seasons as a contributor for the Tigers. He's a willing blocker in pass protection but can struggle there because of his size, as well. But he's a dynamic runner. He also had some fumble issues, losing three in 2020. Just turned 22.

#2 - Javonte Williams, North Carolina (5-10, 220 lbs.) - Turn on the tape of Williams and you're immediately impressed with his ability to run through tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he broke 76 tackles on his 157 rushing attempts last season. And it's not just strength with which he does that. He spins off would-be tackles, showing great contact balance. Williams also has speed to take it the distance. He was on a state championship 4X100 track relay team. Despite splitting time with Carter, he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and scored 24 touchdowns on the ground the past two seasons. He's not dynamic as a receiver, but he catches the ball well enough, as well. That part of his game is where he pales a little in comparison to top-rated Najee Harris. But he reminds me a lot of Green Bay's Aaron Jones. Had just 416 collegiate touches, sharing time. Williams also is just 20 years old, not turning 21 until just before the draft.