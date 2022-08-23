Steelers reduce roster to 80 players

The Steelers released five players in order to get down to the mandatory 80-man roster by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, including releasing one of the 2022 draft picks.

The team released linebacker Genard Avery, receiver Christian Blake, running back Mataeo Durant, quarterback Chris Oladokun and kicker Nick Sciba.

Oladokun, who played at South Dakota State, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick. He didn't see any action in the Steelers first two preseason games.

Avery, who was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was signed as an unrestricted free agent in March. Blake was originally signed on Aug. 11 during training camp, after playing three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Durant was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, while Sciba, who hit on both his field goal attempts in the preseason, was also a rookie free agent signing.

Teams will have to cut their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 30.