Steelers Nation was out in full force in Mexico City on Sunday night, gathering for the team's Siempre Steelers Watch Party, presented by Heinz and Ticketmaster, with Banorte and Vitro also supporting the event.

Around 2,000 fans gathered at the Fórum – Hipódromo de las Américas, Mexico City to watch the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

The huge crowd was treated to a true Steelers game day atmosphere, which included Steelers legends James Farrior, Casey Hampton, Ryan Shazier.

"We have one of the best fan bases in all of sports, everywhere I've ever been," said Farrior. "I always see Steelers fan everywhere I've been, all over the world. Everywhere I go, I see someone with a Steelers hat, jersey, or something Steelers. It's a good feeling to know that we have so much support from people from all around the world.

"I think it comes from the team being managed and doing so well for years. We have a lot a history. Even people that don't follow closely follow the Steelers because of our success over countless years."

In addition, Mexico's women's flag football standout Ana Rojano, and Álvaro Martín and Arturo Carlos, the voices of Steelers Radio en Español, who provided live commentary during the game, were in attendance. Steely McBeam was also on hand to keep the fans entertained.

"No team does more activations and more activities that the Pittsburgh Steelers in Mexico," said Martin. "From Draft Day selections being made on Mexican soil, to Watch Parties where the Spanish announcers call the game in front of thousands of fans, to offseason flag football clinics and Steelers' sponsored flag football tournaments that involve current and former players, there seems to always be a Steelers' event close by on the calendar. The Steelers are working hard to satisfy their wish to be close to the team, as much as geography allows."

The evening included a Q&A and autograph opportunities with the Steelers legends, giving the guests an insight into the players and some fun interaction.

The game day experience included face painting, a tattoo station, balloon giveaways, official merchandise, and a New Era cap customization station.