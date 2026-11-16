The Steelers have consistently shown their support of high school football throughout the years in a number of ways, and that support is continuing.

The Steelers will host the WPIAL (Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League) Championship games at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, and broadcast the games on local television for the fourth consecutive year.

"Our region is home to some of the country's greatest high school football traditions," said Dan Rooney, the Steelers Vice President of Strategy. "Among them is the opportunity to compete for a championship on the home field of the Steelers and Pitt football. We are excited once again to host the WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium, welcoming the area's best high school football teams and athletes to our field, knowing that the next western Pennsylvania football legend could be among them."

The games will air on KDKA+ as part of the "Pittsburgh Steelers present the WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium" broadcast. The broadcast, which is presented by Acrisure and Giant Eagle, will feature appearances by Steelers personalities.

"The WPIAL is grateful for the ongoing partnership that we have with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rooney family," said Vince Sortino, the WPIAL's Executive Director. "The opportunity to hold our championships at Acrisure Stadium gives our schools, coaches, and student athletes memories of a lifetime. They will be able to say that they had the opportunity to play in the same stadium and on the same field as some of the greatest players and coaches to ever play the game at any level."

Kickoff times for the games as listed below:

• Class 1A – 11 a.m.

• Class 2A – 2 p.m.

• Class 3A – 5 p.m.

• Class 5A – 8 p.m.

Tickets for the games will remain on sale through game day, Saturday, Nov. 28. Fans can stay for all four games on their single ticket, and children under 5 are free with a ticketed adult.

Fans can purchase their tickets here – BUY TICKETS.

The Class 4A and 6A WPIAL Championship games will be played on November 21 at Pine-Richland High School. Tickets to those games can be purchased here - Buy Tickets.

In addition to the broadcast on KDKA+, fans can also stream the games online through NFHSNetwork.com. Fans can also follow along through the Steelers' dedicated Youth Football channels on social media for behind-the-scenes content, score updates, and game highlights.