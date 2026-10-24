Steelers in Paris: An 'incredible' time

PARIS — Before the Steelers and Saints kicked off Sunday at Stade de France in the NFL's inaugural French game, the organization and its alumni had much to do around one of the world's most historic cities. That included community engagement, cultural appreciation and bringing football knowledge to a new country for the league.
Sharing the game: In the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, Steelers legends Dermontti Dawson, Chris Hoke and Max Starks, along with Steelers Vice President of Strategy Dan Rooney, hit the grass Saturday morning to help teach kids about American football through an NFL Flag clinic. The NFL Flag experience was set up at the base of one of the world's most famous monuments, with three former Steelers linemen towering over youth athletes eager to learn more about their game.
"The flag event was excellent," Starks said. "We saw some really good participation, and for the Steelers to be in this market promoting flag — especially in advance of it being an Olympic sport — I thought was great. The diversity was really strong and the Steelers had a nice presence with the fan base that came out to show support."
The Steelers alumni took turns throwing passes to the kids on a chilly but clear morning. Members of France's national women's flag football team took part, as well, with a DJ blaring tunes and emceeing the action.
Paying tribute: On Saturday morning, Steelers President Art Rooney II and Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Saints Owner and Chief Executive Officer Gayle Benson at Suresnes American Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony just outside the center city of Paris.
Initially a World War I cemetery, it now shelters the remains of U.S. military members from both world wars. Over 7.5 acres, the cemetery memorializes 1,559 Americans who lost their lives in the first world war and 24 soldiers of unknown heritage from the second world war.
An on-site chapel includes bronze tablets listing the names of 974 American military veterans who went missing in World War I.
Making an impact: Former Steelers safety Will Allen on Friday visited a few dozen students between the ages of 9 and 14 for an NFL Inspire Change event in conjunction with Futbol Mas France, a nonprofit organization that uses sports to promote social inclusion, build life skills and create positive opportunities for children and young people, particularly in underserved communities.
On behalf of the Steelers, Allen presented Futbol Mas with a $10,000 donation before the children got the chance to participate in a flag football drill. And Allen, who played six seasons for the Steelers, spoke to the kids to give them a little slice of Pittsburgh football on location in Paris. Not only did they learn about the Terrible Towel tradition, but Allen gave them a deeper meaning of what the organization stands for.
"Being a Steeler means working hard, never giving up and always being a good teammate," Allen told them through a French interpreter. "We believe that American football teaches us core values that help us both on and off the field, like teamwork, respect, confidence, and the ability to bounce back when things get rough. These are the values we share with the NFL and Futbol Mas."
Part of the international Futbol Mas network, Futbal Mas France uses sport and play to promote children's and young people's well-being, resilience and social cohesion. The organization has had a presence in France since 2017 and applies strengths-based socio-sport methodology centered around joy, respect, creativity, responsibility and teamwork.
A magical place: Hoke's visit to Paris went far beyond football. A fluent French-speaker who even made an appearance on local sports radio to discuss the NFL, Hoke and his wife Tammi also spent a day at Disneyland Paris.
"It's been an incredible week," Hoke said. "It's been fun to see the reaction the French people have to myself, the Steelers, and just the game overall. The fans are excited, and I think it's an opportunity for the NFL to educate the French people, because they don't know a lot about the NFL. They know the teams, but they don't know the game, and so it's been fun to see the response from France."
Toe-tapping tour: Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes and two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Shazier hit the city Friday to do some sight-seeing, but with a catch — a memorable catch. Holmes did his best toe-tap reenactment of his epic game-winning catch from Ben Roethlisberger to help clinch the Steelers' sixth Lombardi Trophy.
In front of the famed Notre-Dame cathedral, the Louvre Museum and, of course, the Eiffel Tower, Holmes got his feet down just like he did in the back of the end zone in Tampa Bay. The tour for Holmes, Shazier and Steely McBeam also included the Arc de Triomphe and the Seine River, where the NFL held a Hail Mary contest at the Petit pont Cardinal-Lustiger bridge to see who could throw a pass across the water.