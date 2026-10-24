Steelers in Paris: An 'incredible' time

PARIS — Before the Steelers and Saints kicked off Sunday at Stade de France in the NFL's inaugural French game, the organization and its alumni had much to do around one of the world's most historic cities. That included community engagement, cultural appreciation and bringing football knowledge to a new country for the league.

Sharing the game: In the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, Steelers legends Dermontti Dawson, Chris Hoke and Max Starks, along with Steelers Vice President of Strategy Dan Rooney, hit the grass Saturday morning to help teach kids about American football through an NFL Flag clinic. The NFL Flag experience was set up at the base of one of the world's most famous monuments, with three former Steelers linemen towering over youth athletes eager to learn more about their game.

"The flag event was excellent," Starks said. "We saw some really good participation, and for the Steelers to be in this market promoting flag — especially in advance of it being an Olympic sport — I thought was great. The diversity was really strong and the Steelers had a nice presence with the fan base that came out to show support."