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Steelers, Giant Eagle partner for CitiParks free lunch program for students

Nov 02, 2026 at 10:55 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers, in partnership with Giant Eagle, today announced they will provide free lunches for students attending City of Pittsburgh's CitiParks Recreation Centers on select days when Pittsburgh Public Schools are closed or dismiss early.

The City of Pittsburgh Recreation Centers are extending hours and offering additional programming to ensure a safe, supportive environment for students while schools are closed. However, meal services typically provided through schools will not be available on those days. To help fill that gap, the Steelers and Giant Eagle are partnering with CitiParks to ensure students attending the 10 participating recreation centers have access to lunch.

"We know the challenges faced by many families in our community, and for some students, school meals are an important source of daily nutrition," said Blayre Holmes Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Community Relations. "We don't want a school closure to mean a child goes without a meal. Through our longstanding partnership with Giant Eagle, we're proud to help bridge that gap by ensuring students have access to lunch on the days when Pittsburgh Public Schools are closed, or close early."

"Our Recreation Centers play are an important community resource for families, providing free childcare when kids are off from school," said Mayor Corey O'Connor. "We are grateful to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Giant Eagle for their partnership and recognizing the importance of ensuring students have access to meals on these days."

"As two organizations deeply rooted in the Pittsburgh region, Giant Eagle and the Steelers share a commitment to helping our community thrive," said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle's Senior Director, Public Relations & Sports Partnerships. "We regularly work together to identify needs and bring our collective resources to bear to make a difference for our neighbors. We are proud to be part of this partnership that will ensure Pittsburgh Public School students have access to meals when they need them most."

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