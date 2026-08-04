Steelers Style brings football to the runway

Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show featuring players and their families showing off the latest fashions, will take place on Friday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at Stage AE.
The theme of this year's show is 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
Steelers Style, which is the team's largest annual fundraiser, benefits UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
There will also be an online auction, presented by Acrisure, that will benefit the three charities. More details to follow.
About the charities:
UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program: The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Sports Medicine Concussion Program, established in 2000, is the first of its kind and largest ongoing clinical service and research program that focuses on diagnosis, evaluation and management of sports-related concussion in athletes of all levels. Led by Michael Collins, PhD, the program's internationally known team of clinicians and researchers are world leaders in studying the neurocognitive effects of sports-related concussion and pioneering the development of better methods of post-concussion evaluation to determine when it is safe for an athlete to return to sports. The team provides oversight and consultation to assist sports teams' medical staff in making objective return-to-play decisions after the occurrence of sports-related concussion.
Chuck Noll Foundation: The Steelers launched the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research in 2016 to support continued research and education regarding brain injuries and treatment of sports-related concussions. The Foundation funds research that it believes is the most promising in the area of sports-related concussions and related conditions. To help best evaluate which research programs to fund, some of the most renowned neurosurgeons in the country serve on a national medical advisory panel.
Cancer Bridges: Cancer Bridges supports those impacted by cancer through a variety of free programs and services and has been a proud beneficiary of Steelers Style since 1992. The organization provides a warm and welcoming environment for everyone impacted by cancer, including those with a diagnosis, survivors, and those who have a loved one with cancer or have experienced the loss of a loved one due to cancer. Cancer Bridges serves individuals of all ages and offers nearly 200 programs monthly, providing emotional, social, and informational tools for adults, youth, and families through counseling sessions, support groups, health and wellness programs, social activities, and more.