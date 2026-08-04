Steelers Style brings football to the runway

About the charities:

UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program: The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Sports Medicine Concussion Program, established in 2000, is the first of its kind and largest ongoing clinical service and research program that focuses on diagnosis, evaluation and management of sports-related concussion in athletes of all levels. Led by Michael Collins, PhD, the program's internationally known team of clinicians and researchers are world leaders in studying the neurocognitive effects of sports-related concussion and pioneering the development of better methods of post-concussion evaluation to determine when it is safe for an athlete to return to sports. The team provides oversight and consultation to assist sports teams' medical staff in making objective return-to-play decisions after the occurrence of sports-related concussion.

Chuck Noll Foundation: The Steelers launched the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research in 2016 to support continued research and education regarding brain injuries and treatment of sports-related concussions. The Foundation funds research that it believes is the most promising in the area of sports-related concussions and related conditions. To help best evaluate which research programs to fund, some of the most renowned neurosurgeons in the country serve on a national medical advisory panel.