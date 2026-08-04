Continuing the tradition of giving back

The Art Rooney Scholarship Fund was established in memory of the late founder of the Steelers, Art Rooney, Sr., who died in August of 1988 after living most of his life on the North Side.

The scholarship annually provides a grant to a North Catholic High School student and funds the Pittsburgh Promise scholarships for two students graduating from Pittsburgh high schools who are residents of the North Side.

Since its inception, the scholarship has awarded grants to more than 90 local students.

This year's winners are JoLeene Condle, Tru Dobbins and Chris Koyo.

Condle attended North Catholic High School and will attend Duquesne University, while Dobbin and Koyo, who both attended Perry Traditional Academy, will attend the University of Pittsburgh and Robert Morris University respectively.

"It is just very special," said Pat Gerrero, the granddaughter of Art Rooney Sr. "It's just so rewarding to be able to continue promoting and helping young people gain a broader education and maybe get an opportunity that they may not have been able to get without the scholarship. It's wonderful. I love being able to continue this work that we started a while ago."

Seeing the scholarship continue to grow is something Gerrero takes great pride in, knowing the countless students who it has benefited throughout the years. The scholarship is funded through the Steelers Run and Walk that is held yearly on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

"It's amazing," said Gerrero. "When we first started it, of course we were happy about it and excited, but I figured it would be five years or something. But it has grown so much, a lot of that thanks to our 5K. Each year the race gets bigger and we're able to continue this work so many years later."

What else continues to grow is the talent pool at the schools who are eligible for the scholarship, with the winners taking it to the next level every year.

"I told them last year when we gave them the scholarships that they just amazed me," said Gerrero. "It's the same this year. They do so much nowadays, and they are so talented and have so much going for them in the future. It's amazing. It's very inspiring.