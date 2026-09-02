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Steelers expand school programming across Allegheny County

Sep 02, 2026 at 04:00 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday an expanded school engagement effort that will reach over 130 schools across 30 Allegheny County school districts, representing nearly 80,000 students.

Beginning around the start of the 2026 season and continuing over the first several weeks, participating elementary, middle and high schools will receive customized Steelers kits designed to create a stronger connection between students, their schools and the team.

Schools will receive a custom Steelers Country flag featuring its school name, along with Steelers posters, bookmarks and additional resources. Programming and materials will be tailored by grade level, recognizing the different needs and interests of students as they progress through school.

Elementary schools will receive NFeLementaryTM resources, a Steelers-themed classroom curriculum that uses football to support learning across a variety of subjects. Middle schools will receive NFL FLAG-In-School kits that provide equipment and playbooks to introduce students to flag football and encourage physical activity. High schools will receive Steelers-branded materials to build team affinity and a Steelers presence within their schools.

In addition to the broader school effort, the Steelers will continue their partnership with eight Pittsburgh Public Schools through the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, providing a deeper level of year-round engagement focused on improving school attendance.

"Our young people are the future of the region," said Dan Rooney, Steelers Vice President of Strategy. "We want to be a part of students' lives beyond gameday, and schools give us an opportunity to build that bond in a meaningful way. Students of different ages have different needs, so we're taking an approach that allows us to use football, education, and our commitment to our community to connect with them in ways that engage, while helping to set them up for future success."

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