Steelers shine on the runway

Football at its finest will be on display on Sunday when the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m.

But it was fashion at its finest that was on display on Friday night at Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show held at Stage AE.

For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening. And this year's event, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, Ross Park Mall in Partnership with Nordstrom, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, didn't disappoint.

The show, which was co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Jessica McCarthy, is the team's signature community event and benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.

"We are so happy this event continues to be so impactful every year," said Greta Rooney, who is also the show's director. "Our goal is to keep raising funds and making an impact so these amazing charities can continue with their research."

The theme of this year's show was 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'

"The word gridiron made me think of Coach McCarthy," said Greta Rooney. "It's just old school gridiron. That's how I came about it. Just back to the roots.

"It's him being Pittsburgh, and a veteran coach, so I found it very fitting."

The evening kicked off with a football feel from the get-go, with guests walking a 'green carpet' where they had their moment to shine in the spotlight for the camera.

While waiting for the main attraction, guests were able to enjoy all the latest styles from the Steelers Pro Shop, while enjoying culinary delights and mingling in anticipation of the team hitting the runway.

And when it was showtime, the lights were shining bright.

The Rooneys and McCarthys welcomed guests to Steelers Style, and introduced the 2026 show co-captains, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and linebacker Nick Herbig, who all brought their own vibe to an evening filled with fun and commitment to Pittsburgh. Because if there is something the Steelers are known for, it's their legacy on the field and in the community.

The history of the team was highlighted in the opening scene 'A Legacy in Style,' which featured fashions by the decade with a Steelers flair showing off the history of the team's jerseys and Steelers legends Rocky Bleier and Santonio Holmes taking part.

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"We were excited this year to celebrate the Steelers and the jerseys over the decades, from the inception of the team in the 1930s to the present day," said Demeatria Boccella, the stylist for the show. "The looks were inspired by that era, but through a modern lens. We had fun styling each of the looks. It's taking the traditional jersey scene that takes place every year to a new level, adding the models to it this year."

It was the traditional jersey scene the crowd was anxiously anticipating, featuring players and families walking the runway in their jerseys, while throwing Steelers swag to lucky fans.

"It's nice to do this," said Benton. "It's a chance for us to show our fashion and our style outside of the helmet. It's a great opportunity for us.

"And anything we can do as players with our platform to help out others, we should do it."

Tight end Pat Freiermuth enjoys doing the fashion show to help the charities and be around his teammates, but there is just one thing.

Fashion is not his forte.

"I'm not a big fashion guy," said Freiermuth. "But it's cool to see the families enjoy it, the kids enjoy it. It's a lot of fun to see the families out there on the runway.

"It's a fun event, and obviously it means a lot to the Rooneys.

"It's cool to see everyone dressed up and get out of the house and hang out with the squad."

In a few weeks the Steelers will touch down in the fashion mecca, Paris, France, to take on the New Orleans Saints, so a 'Here Oui Go' scene was a must.

The Steelers classic black and gold color palette was transformed into elevated Parisian style, with looks that were Paris Fashion Week ready.

"Paris is the fashion capital of the world, and one of the largest charity events for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a fashion show," said Boccella. "It's a celebration, but we also wanted to make sure we took the black and gold to the couture fashion level. We had fun with the colors with a Paris backdrop."

There was no better way to follow the high-end Parisian fashions than Steelers players and their families showing their 'Off the Field' style, with fashions from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall front and center.

"I love to see the players with their families and the kids," said Greta Rooney. "That's when they come alive, when they're with their kids. They have so much pride. It's fun for us to see that side of them.

"Some of them are quiet, but on stage you see a whole different comfort level when they are with their wife and kids. And then it's fun to see what kids have personalities. Some of their children are very outgoing, so I like to see that side of it too."