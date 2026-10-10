Steelers shine on the runway

Football at its finest will be on display on Sunday when the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m.
But it was fashion at its finest that was on display on Friday night at Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show held at Stage AE.
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening. And this year's event, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, Ross Park Mall in Partnership with Nordstrom, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, didn't disappoint.
The show, which was co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Jessica McCarthy, is the team's signature community event and benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
"We are so happy this event continues to be so impactful every year," said Greta Rooney, who is also the show's director. "Our goal is to keep raising funds and making an impact so these amazing charities can continue with their research."
The theme of this year's show was 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
"The word gridiron made me think of Coach McCarthy," said Greta Rooney. "It's just old school gridiron. That's how I came about it. Just back to the roots.
"It's him being Pittsburgh, and a veteran coach, so I found it very fitting."
The evening kicked off with a football feel from the get-go, with guests having their moment to shine in the spotlight for the camera.
While waiting for the main attraction, guests were able to enjoy all the latest styles from the Steelers Pro Shop, while enjoying culinary delights and mingling in anticipation of the team hitting the runway.
Photos from the green carpet at Steelers Style
Football at its finest will be on display on Sunday when the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m.
But it was fashion at its finest that was on display on Friday night at Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show held at Stage AE.
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening. And this year's event, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, Ross Park Mall in Partnership with Nordstrom, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, didn't disappoint.
The show, which was co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Jessica McCarthy, is the team's signature community event and benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
"We are so happy this event continues to be so impactful every year," said Greta Rooney, who is also the show's director. "Our goal is to keep raising funds and making an impact so these amazing charities can continue with their research."
The theme of this year's show was 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
"The word gridiron made me think of Coach McCarthy," said Greta Rooney. "It's just old school gridiron. That's how I came about it. Just back to the roots.
"It's him being Pittsburgh, and a veteran coach, so I found it very fitting."
The evening kicked off with a football feel from the get-go, with guests walking a 'green carpet' where they had their moment to shine in the spotlight for the camera.
While waiting for the main attraction, guests were able to enjoy all the latest styles from the Steelers Pro Shop, while enjoying culinary delights and mingling in anticipation of the team hitting the runway.
And when it was showtime, the lights were shining bright.
The Rooneys and McCarthys welcomed guests to Steelers Style, and introduced the 2026 show co-captains, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and linebacker Nick Herbig, who all brought their own vibe to an evening filled with fun and commitment to Pittsburgh. Because if there is something the Steelers are known for, it's their legacy on the field and in the community.
The history of the team was highlighted in the opening scene 'A Legacy in Style,' which featured fashions by the decade with a Steelers flair showing off the history of the team's jerseys and Steelers legends Rocky Bleier and Santonio Holmes taking part.
"We were excited this year to celebrate the Steelers and the jerseys over the decades, from the inception of the team in the 1930s to the present day," said Demeatria Boccella, the stylist for the show. "The looks were inspired by that era, but through a modern lens. We had fun styling each of the looks. It's taking the traditional jersey scene that takes place every year to a new level, adding the models to it this year."
It was the traditional jersey scene the crowd was anxiously anticipating, featuring players and families walking the runway in their jerseys, while throwing Steelers swag to lucky fans.
"It's nice to do this," said Benton. "It's a chance for us to show our fashion and our style outside of the helmet. It's a great opportunity for us.
"And anything we can do as players with our platform to help out others, we should do it."
Tight end Pat Freiermuth enjoys doing the fashion show to help the charities and be around his teammates, but there is just one thing.
Fashion is not his forte.
"I'm not a big fashion guy," said Freiermuth. "But it's cool to see the families enjoy it, the kids enjoy it. It's a lot of fun to see the families out there on the runway.
"It's a fun event, and obviously it means a lot to the Rooneys.
"It's cool to see everyone dressed up and get out of the house and hang out with the squad."
In a few weeks the Steelers will touch down in the fashion mecca, Paris, France, to take on the New Orleans Saints, so a 'Here Oui Go' scene was a must.
The Steelers classic black and gold color palette was transformed into elevated Parisian style, with looks that were Paris Fashion Week ready.
"Paris is the fashion capital of the world, and one of the largest charity events for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a fashion show," said Boccella. "It's a celebration, but we also wanted to make sure we took the black and gold to the couture fashion level. We had fun with the colors with a Paris backdrop."
There was no better way to follow the high-end Parisian fashions than Steelers players and their families showing their 'Off the Field' style, with fashions from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall front and center.
"I love to see the players with their families and the kids," said Greta Rooney. "That's when they come alive, when they're with their kids. They have so much pride. It's fun for us to see that side of them.
"Some of them are quiet, but on stage you see a whole different comfort level when they are with their wife and kids. And then it's fun to see what kids have personalities. Some of their children are very outgoing, so I like to see that side of it too."
Photos from Steelers Style benefiting UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges, and the Chuck Noll Foundation
No football game…or football fashion show…would be complete without a halftime show, and that was fire with The Bachelor Boys, who were the house band for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, putting on a high-energy show.
That wasn't the only entertainment for the night, though. Yusef Shelton (Da First), who released his hip hop video Steeler Nation in 2026, was joined by Marcell Johnson for an energized performance, along with the University of Pittsburgh Dance Team, Kontara Morphis Dance Collective, and tunes spun by DJ Selecta and DJ Petey C.
A 'Hometown' scene highlighted the connection the Steelers have with Coach Mike McCarthy, whose roots are in Pittsburgh, as well as Christian Kuntz and Eli Heidenreich, two players who were born and raised in the city.
"It's fun because they're Pittsburghers and we wanted to do a scene to salute our Coach and players who are from Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation," said Greta Rooney. "We wanted to play off that. So that's what makes it a little different and fun because we're related to Pittsburgh."
The show featured something for everyone, with the Steelers Pro Shop providing fashions perfect for tailgating, waving a Terrible Towel or hanging out with friends in the popular Steel City collection.
"I would say my fashion style is unique," said Herbig. "But this is fun being here with teammates, with Keeanu who is my best friend.
"Most importantly, it's benefiting great causes. I'm excited to be a part of this city, a part of this organization that takes great pride in football and giving back."
The 'Best Day Ever' scene was a tribute to late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller, an ode to his hit song, featuring looks from the latest Steelers x Mac Miller Collection, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Mac Miller Fund.
It was followed by the highlight of the night, featuring Steelers rookies in custom suits from Surmesur, dazzling the crowd in a fun and fashionable scene.
The night ended with a bang, with everyone taking the stage for the finale, with confetti falling and the crowd on their feet.
"I love producing it and seeing it come to life," said Greta Rooney. "Trying to match everything to the players, to the community and seeing how to make a show touch everybody so they really enjoy it.
"When you put your heart and soul into it, you think the fans will love seeing this, and you hope that players would be happy to do this. It's working through all that and tying it all together.
"Then, seeing everyone at the end of the night smiling and saying that was a great show, that is my joy."
About the charities:
UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program: The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Sports Medicine Concussion Program, established in 2000, is the first of its kind and largest ongoing clinical service and research program that focuses on diagnosis, evaluation and management of sports-related concussion in athletes of all levels. Led by Michael Collins, PhD, the program's internationally known team of clinicians and researchers are world leaders in studying the neurocognitive effects of sports-related concussion and pioneering the development of better methods of post-concussion evaluation to determine when it is safe for an athlete to return to sports. The team provides oversight and consultation to assist sports teams' medical staff in making objective return-to-play decisions after the occurrence of sports-related concussion.
Cancer Bridges: Cancer Bridges supports those impacted by cancer through a variety of free programs and services and has been a proud beneficiary of Steelers Style since 1992. The organization provides a warm and welcoming environment for everyone impacted by cancer, including those with a diagnosis, survivors, and those who have a loved one with cancer or have experienced the loss of a loved one due to cancer. Cancer Bridges serves individuals of all ages and offers nearly 200 programs monthly, providing emotional, social, and informational tools for adults, youth, and families through counseling sessions, support groups, health and wellness programs, social activities, and more.
Chuck Noll Foundation: The Steelers launched the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research in 2016 to support continued research and education regarding brain injuries and treatment of sports-related concussions. The Foundation funds research that it believes is the most promising in the area of sports-related concussions and related conditions. To help best evaluate which research programs to fund, some of the most renowned neurosurgeons in the country serve on a national medical advisory panel.