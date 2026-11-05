Kolb is the Steelers Salute to Service nominee

Jon Kolb is best known to Steelers fans for being a part of an offensive line that helped a prolific offense win four Super Bowl championships in the 1970s, as well as serving as an assistant coach with the team for 10 years.

But he wants to be remembered for more.

"I didn't want playing football to be the biggest thing to ever happen to me," said Kolb. "I wanted to make a difference."

And that is exactly what he is doing now.

Kolb is the Steelers nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and legends who make a commitment to supporting the military community.

"We selected Jon to represent the Steelers because his work with ATP reflects the value we place on supporting our military community," said Steelers Vice President of Strategy Dan Rooney. "Through ATP, Jon combines his master's degree in exercise science with the extensive strength and conditioning knowledge he developed as a professional athlete to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We applaud his leadership and dedication to helping service members, veterans and first responders improve their health and quality of life."

Kolb has a soft spot in his heart for those who have served in the military, after he joined the Army National Guard his rookie year with the Steelers in 1969.

After searching for a way to help others in the service, he founded the non-profit, Adventures in Training with a Purpose (ATP), to confront health and movement related issues in vulnerable populations who no longer have the benefit of paid rehabilitation. It allows him to use his masters in exercise science, combined with his vast knowledge of strength and conditioning as a player, to help others, many of whom are veterans, improve their quality of life.

ATP is focused on improving the lives of men and women who served in the military through purposeful training in an effort to empower them and provide them the freedom to move and perform daily tasks on their own.

"It is an honor to be nominated for doing work that I am so passionate about," said Kolb. "There are individuals who, in many ways, feel trapped by their own bodies because they no longer have the freedom to move. Through ATP, we help give them their freedom back, often making a life-changing difference in their circumstances, independence and overall quality of life. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to make that kind of impact, especially for members of the military community."

ATP's clients are active-duty military, veterans, and first responders and all receive services free of charge.

"The idea is to give people the freedom to move," said Kolb. "Sometimes you can improve the circumstances for people. You have individuals who are trapped in a prison by their own bodies because they don't have the freedom to move.

"The purpose is to have freedom and a quality lifestyle. I am very passionate about it. Most of us would regret the things we didn't do."

The staff at ATP tailors a plan for each client based on physical wellness and adventure, with training three days a week and the adventure, with two adventures per month.

In addition, they work with Aurelius, a specialized program for the treatment of veterans, military, and first responders dealing with traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, traumatic brain injury and pain in an effort to address all areas.

Kolb is one of 32 nominees announced by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.

Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

As the award's presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.

About Salute to Service