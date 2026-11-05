Heidenreich to wear Marine Corps helmet decal

Steelers rookie Eli Heidenreich is one of 12 current NFL players who will wear a military helmet decal as part of the NFL's Salute to Service program.

The decal is in honor of players who are veterans, are serving in a reserve status, or have had their military service deferred while pursuing their NFL careers.

Heidenreich will wear a decal representing the United States Marine Corps for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Heidenreich, who attended the United States Naval Academy, is a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps reserves and has deferred his active duty.

The Steelers hosted their Salute to Service game this past week when they played the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers legend Jon Kolb is the Steelers nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

NFL Salute to Service:

The NFL will debut a one-hour Salute to Service special presented by USAA on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Produced by NFL Films, the special will highlight how the NFL family and its partners support service members, veterans and military families year-round, featuring stories centered on honoring, empowering and connecting with the military community.

Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $80 million for military nonprofit organizations, helping provide critical resources and support to service members, veterans and their families. The NFL partners with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project to support mental health and wellness, education, career development and family assistance year-round.