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Kuntz wins NFLPA Community MVP

Nov 06, 2026 at 10:59 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Long snapper Christian Kuntz has a strong desire to help others, evident in the work he does throughout the year in the community.

It's that desire and commitment to give back that earned Kuntz the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP. The award is presented weekly during the regular season to a player who has made a positive impact in his hometown or team city.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to his Kuntz 4 Ki6s foundation and he is eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which will be selected by the players at the end of the season.

Kuntz donated $10,000 through his Kuntz 4 Ki6s foundation to the Resource Room and Food Pantry at Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. which is a dedicated support space for students and families. He was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with his wife Heather.

"I'm honored to support Pittsburgh Morrow and be part of this special ribbon-cutting ceremony. Investing in our community and creating opportunities for the next generation is very important," said Kuntz. "I hope this contribution helps make a lasting impact and reminds students that their community is behind them every step of the way. Pittsburgh has always been home, and I'm proud to give back to a city that means so much to me."

The area provides basic needs to help students stay engaged and assist with school attendance. Students are provided with essential items, including shoes, coats, clothing items and hygiene products. The room will also double as a food pantry to allow school staff to offer food to families throughout the year. Created in partnership with local education advocates like A+ Schools, it serves as an essential support system for the school's students and families.

"The Pittsburgh Morrow Resource Room reflects the power of community partnerships to remove barriers and create an environment where students and families feel supported," said Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne N. Walters, EdD. "We are grateful to Christian Kuntz and Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation for their generosity and commitment to our school community. This investment is about more than providing essential resources. It is about helping students focus on learning and reaching their full potential while ensuring families know they are valued and surrounded by a community invested in their success."

Kuntz continued his mission of giving back to kids in the Pittsburgh area when he hosted the Kuntz 4Ki6s Halloween Bash.

Kuntz treated kids at the Best of the Batch Foundation to a fun-filled afternoon where they were able to pick out Halloween costumes they could use for trick or treating later this week, as well as enjoy treats and take part in fun activities.  Among the organizations he hosted were the Homeless Children's Education Fund, Light of Life Homeless Shelter, Foster Love Project, Best of Batch Foundation, Community Empowerment Association, YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh

Kuntz hosted the event in conjunction with his Kuntz 4Ki6s Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting youth leadership and engagement, fostering mentoring relationships, and supporting the underserved communities in the Pittsburgh region.

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