Steelers' players have a passion for giving back to the Pittsburgh community throughout the year, but when the holidays roll around, they are always willing to go the extra mile.
Over the last few weeks, players have given their time and resources to make Thanksgiving special for families in the Western Pennsylvania area who are struggling to make ends meet and some faced with food insecurity during a time when they should be able to count their blessings.
"The need has been elevated the past year and it continues to increase," said Lisa Scales, the President and CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. "Half the people we serve are seniors and children, our most vulnerable neighbors. And with the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities, they're being hit hard.
"This is a particularly challenging time for many of our neighbors as they want to continue to provide for their families, put food on the table every day, but at the same time, they have that added pressure on their household budgets. The families are balancing their need for food, housing, utilities, and other household necessities.
"We're committed to ensuring that we are providing as much good, healthy, nutritious food as we can. It's heartbreaking to think of kids going to bed hungry, seniors having to cut their pills in half or take their medication every other day so that they can afford their essential medication, as well as food. We know that parents often skip meals so their kids can eat, or parents often eat less so their kids have enough food. And that just shouldn't happen in Southwestern Pennsylvania, or anywhere.
"To have the Steelers organization and the players step up and help us is amazing. We are so thankful."
Whether it was providing the necessities for families to make their own Thanksgiving dinner or sitting down and having a special meal with those in the community, players and the organization as a whole have been pitching in with local agencies in the area to help battle the challenge of food insecurity.
Take a look at photos from community events held by the Pittsburgh Steelers around Thanksgiving
The Steelers once again partnered with the Pirates and Penguins for a #BurghProud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution, with players, coaches and staff from all three teams joining forces to distribute turkeys and all the fixings to hundreds in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Giant Eagle.
The combined power of the three teams working together made for an afternoon of helping those in the community who are struggling to put food on the table during a time when gathering around a Thanksgiving dinner is special.
"This is something that I believe is uniquely Pittsburgh," said Scales. "This event really demonstrates what Pittsburgh is all about, what it means for Pittsburghers to take care of neighbors. And it really sends that powerful message when all three professional sports teams come together to provide food for neighbors. It really is that simple, powerful message that Pittsburgh takes care of Pittsburgh."
Approximately 350 families were able to receive their Thanksgiving meal during the drive-up distribution, which was held outside of PNC Park.
Players, alumni, coaches and staff from the three times assisted in loading the cars, greeting the families and doing their part to help fight food insecurity, which continues to be an issue for families. Steelers legends Brett Keisel and Arthur Moats were both on hand helping out.
"The teams all coming together certainly raises awareness about the significant problem of food insecurity, individuals being hungry and needing food assistance," said Scales. "It raises that awareness, but it also normalizes the experience of giving back. Whether you're volunteering at the food bank or providing food at a food drive or donating online, it normalizes that and it shows that the players are like all of us coming together to solve hunger."
Giving back to the community is a year-round endeavor for safety Jaquan Brisker, but helping out around the holidays has an even deeper meaning for the Pittsburgh-area native.
That is exactly why he hosted a Thanksgiving distribution in Wilkinsburg, Pa., providing turkeys for families who could use a boost.
Brisker himself was someone who needed the support from the community, so giving back has come natural to him.
"People are need, and they're going to need you to be a superhero at some point," said Brisker. "Everything is not perfect for everyone, and I was one of them kids that was in need when I was little. We needed every single thing, anything could help. You never know what people are going through. A little meal or anything like that could go a long way. It's kindness. It can get somebody started and can help in ways you never know.
"For me personally, a couple meals that were provided, maybe I was able to gain muscle or speed or whatever. Being there for people in need, being there to support them, help feed them and try to do whatever I can, it might help them farther down the road in manners you will never know.
"It means a lot to be able to do this because I've always said if I had the opportunity to help people that I would. Even when I was getting help myself, I always volunteered to help, whether that was serving meals, cleaning up around the city, wherever I could to help. I always try to be a good person. I feel like when you're a good person, it will help you and others in the end."
Making a difference is something that touches Brisker's heart and is something he has done his whole career. But making that difference in his hometown is a completely different feeling.
"It's definitely different, because I know these people, I know the area like the back of my hand," said Brisker. "I feel like it means more, especially with the people. If they see that I can help and I'm from Pittsburgh, maybe one day they'll think they can do the same.
"I want to be a role model for the community. I want to be that on and off the field and help people have a better life.
"My family feels the same way. They have been helping me with events, always willing to help kids with different things throughout the year. It's a family thing, and I feel like as long as we keep doing that, we can bring the next person, the next kid along with us and I feel it will help."
Having someone who has been through his own struggles and needed help, and then turning it around and helping others, is something those at the food bank are humbled to see.
"He has a powerful story, and it sends a message to others because it takes a lot of courage to ask for help," said Scales. "It shines the light for others to say, well, he was in need at one time. I'm in need now. They see they are not alone in this. There are people out there who were once in their shoes who want to help them.
"For Jaquan to come back home and want to help us out, it says a lot about his character."
Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been a staple in the community since he was drafted by the Steelers, and one of the organizations he has made a commitment to helping is the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
This year, Heyward is hosting his 10th annual Thanksgiving food distribution for the Food Bank, giving back from the heart like he has done in the past.
"It's a milestone year for Cam, the 10th year he is doing this," said Scales. "This has really been a meaningful tradition for the food bank and the families we serve. What stands out is Cam's consistency. He returns year after year. That sustained commitment means a great deal to our neighbors. And Cam also brings along several of his teammates as well, and it really creates a lot of excitement, and a genuine sense of comfort and community is what he brings to the event each year.
"Cam really has set that standard. Cam's commitment and his consistency over the years set the standard for the entire team and that is why I believe more players continue to help us."
Heyward said the consistency doing the event is something that is important to him, wanting to always be there for the community that supports him.
"I value consistency in my life," said Heyward. "It really starts with my work in the community. I don't want to be a lightning strike. I want to be someone that's very consistent with that."
Hosting the Thanksgiving drive is something that Heyward holds close to his heart, knowing the need in the community is great.
"There are a lot of people that need our help," said Heyward. "I'm in a fortunate enough position to give back. I get teammates to help along, and we all like to do our part in the community.
"This is a time of year when everyone needs a little extra help, and I am always willing to do my part."
With the demand for services from the food bank at an all-time high, receiving help from players such as Heyward is paramount.
"There were times during the COVID pandemic when things were really bad," said Heyward. "There are times now, prices are high. So, whatever I can do to ease a little bit of tension that happens around the holidays, I want to do it.
"I was given the example through guys like Brett Keisel, Troy (Polamalu) and Aaron Smith to give back. So, if I can show the way of how it's supposed to be done, that's what I want to do."
Linebacker Alex Highsmith made Thanksgiving special for families served by the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Chapter.
"The true spirit of the holidays is found in giving and showing up for one another," said Jennifer Thompkins, President & CEO of the Urban League of Pittsburgh. "We are grateful to Alex Highsmith and his Foundation for their generosity and commitment to making the holidays brighter for families in our community. This partnership is a wonderful reminder of the impact we can make when we come together to empower communities."
Highsmith and his wife, Alyssa, provided dinner and everyone with a gift card to shop for their own Thanksgiving meal.
"This is something I was really excited to do, to be able to give back in that way," said Highsmith. "One of my passions is cooking. I love cooking all the time, so being able to do it with Café Momentum and giving back to families in need is something that just really brings me a lot of joy.
"You break bread with people. You get to know them and talk with them a little bit, which is great. I wanted to be intentional and do something where I can spend time with people. It was very cool."
Through the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation, he gives back year-round through efforts to help families and children. But doing something during the holiday season, it takes on a different meaning.
"The holidays are the season of giving," said Highsmith. "Being able to give back and having the platform and ability to be able to give back with what God has blessed me with. That's why I love the holiday season so much. Obviously, I spend a lot of time with family and it's just such an amazing season, but being able to give, that is what truly makes the holidays special."
Giving back during the holiday season is nothing new for defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
Doing it with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a first, though, for Joseph-Day, who signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
In his previous stops during his nine seasons in the NFL, Joseph-Day was involved in the community and when it came to the holiday, he always tried to kick it up a notch.
"Everything Thanksgiving, every holiday season, I've always given back," said Joseph-Day. "At Thanksgiving, I always do a turkey distribution. And then obviously for Christmas I do something as well. We partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank this year to help families in need."
Joseph-Day, and his Rachel, through their Bashing Hunger Foundation that combats food insecurity, were on hand to distribute turkeys and other food items families need.
"The goal is to try and make everyone's lives easier," said Joseph-Day. "We want to pour into them. Times are crazy. Things are super expensive. If I can provide them something for their meal, to help them save money or use the money for other things, then I should do that.
"The goal is to serve the community because I am truly blessed."
Joseph-Day said his motivation to give back comes from his background and he knows what others have endured.
"My parents come from Haiti, and they always talked to me about some of the issues that country has faced," said Joseph-Day. "My parents instilled in me to use your blessings to be a blessing. Nobody should ever have to battle food insecurity, or not being able to have the things needed to celebrate the holidays with their family. It's so important for everyone to have a good meal, especially on the holidays. It's even more important during those times. The holidays are about family and love and giving. If I can help in that way, maybe make a kid's holiday better or a family's holiday better, and take some worry off of their mind, I should do it.
"There are no words that could describe the feeling when you are helping someone, making a difference, something positive for their family. It's better than getting a sack. It's about the people you are helping. I want to make them feel secure and have a sense that people do care and people do love you. I truly believe that God is love and I just want to show that love by pouring into other people and being servants of other people."
Long snapper Christian Kuntz is Pittsburgh through and through, so when there is an opportunity to help those in his community, he is going to jump at it.
That is why he spread the blessing to multiple organizations this holiday season.
Kuntz and his wife, Heather, through their Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation, are working with Amachi Pittsburgh to make Thanksgiving special. They are supporting 80 families with Thanksgiving bags that include a turkey and all the fixings for their holiday dinner.
"I've been lucky enough to be here my whole life in Pittsburgh, have my family, my friends around to celebrate holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas," said Kuntz. "So, to be able to do that with families that might not have a chance to buy the food themselves and celebrate as a family is important."
Amachi Pittsburgh raises awareness and delivers services for children impacted by parental incarceration so they can receive the support they need to thrive. Kuntz and his wife wanted to do something to provide the support they need.
"With what's going on in the world right now, and specifically our country and the high prices for food, people need help," said Kuntz. "People can't afford to get a basic Thanksgiving meal, so being able to provide that for them, it means something to us."
Kuntz also provided a holiday lunch for families who have an infant in the NICU at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
In addition, he took five families through The Caring Place on a shopping trip at Giant Eagle for all of their Thanksgiving needs.
"Growing up here and having my family always around, my friends and everybody from the community that I've leaned on throughout my whole career and life," said Kuntz. "I want to help other families now, do what I can for people who just might need a lift this time of year.
"My family, my wife, are very involved in my nonprofit at every event. So, for us to be a family that is there for other people, those who don't get a chance to be with their family or have those celebrations, it means something."
Thanksgiving is about gathering with family and friends, and that is exactly what the team's wide receiver group did when they hosted a food distribution at the South Side Market House.
Michael Pittman Jr. organized the group, bringing the together to give back as one.
"I was so thrilled that Michael reached out, wanted to do this himself, and then to find out that he's bringing all the wide receivers, it says so much about the culture of this team," said Scales. "This team is about giving back to the community, and the players are in this together.
"We know this is a busy time for the players as well. So, to take the time to come out and spend time with neighbors, to provide turkeys and the fixings so everyone can have a good Thanksgiving meal, means so much."
The receivers worked together to distribute the necessities to families in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
"It's the holiday season, and I'm a big holiday guy," said Pittman. "I love to be festive. We just wanted to bless the people around here because we've been given so much. We just wanted to give back.
"I talked to the guys about doing it and they were super fired up about it. It's just something that's good to do. You go through a season and it's so hard. And these kinds of things are easy and fun, and most importantly you can help people out which is what we like to do."
Pittman knows there are a lot of people struggling this time of year to put food on the table, so to be able to take a little bit of the burden off them is something that touches the group.
"Just the way that the economy is going with inflation for simple things like groceries," said Pittman. "It's tough for people in those situations and just knowing we can help out right, and we're thinking about them, I think also helps them mentally. It's not only that they are being taken care of physically with having the food, but mentally they know somebody is thinking about them."
For many of the receivers it is also an opportunity to interact with the people who support them every Sunday, whether it's in person or watching from home.
"That really why I wanted the guys to all get involved, because we can be with people," said Pittman. "We can spend time with them. We can pray with them. I feel like that's what makes the biggest difference.
"Some of them might watch football, some might not even like football. There are ones who see you in a jersey and they know you play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they might not know your name. But they know you play for the Steelers and that brings them excitement.
"Whatever we can do, we just want to help."