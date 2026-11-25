Giving back to the community is a year-round endeavor for safety Jaquan Brisker, but helping out around the holidays has an even deeper meaning for the Pittsburgh-area native.

That is exactly why he hosted a Thanksgiving distribution in Wilkinsburg, Pa., providing turkeys for families who could use a boost.

Brisker himself was someone who needed the support from the community, so giving back has come natural to him.

"People are need, and they're going to need you to be a superhero at some point," said Brisker. "Everything is not perfect for everyone, and I was one of them kids that was in need when I was little. We needed every single thing, anything could help. You never know what people are going through. A little meal or anything like that could go a long way. It's kindness. It can get somebody started and can help in ways you never know.

"For me personally, a couple meals that were provided, maybe I was able to gain muscle or speed or whatever. Being there for people in need, being there to support them, help feed them and try to do whatever I can, it might help them farther down the road in manners you will never know.

"It means a lot to be able to do this because I've always said if I had the opportunity to help people that I would. Even when I was getting help myself, I always volunteered to help, whether that was serving meals, cleaning up around the city, wherever I could to help. I always try to be a good person. I feel like when you're a good person, it will help you and others in the end."

Making a difference is something that touches Brisker's heart and is something he has done his whole career. But making that difference in his hometown is a completely different feeling.

"It's definitely different, because I know these people, I know the area like the back of my hand," said Brisker. "I feel like it means more, especially with the people. If they see that I can help and I'm from Pittsburgh, maybe one day they'll think they can do the same.

"I want to be a role model for the community. I want to be that on and off the field and help people have a better life.

"My family feels the same way. They have been helping me with events, always willing to help kids with different things throughout the year. It's a family thing, and I feel like as long as we keep doing that, we can bring the next person, the next kid along with us and I feel it will help."

Having someone who has been through his own struggles and needed help, and then turning it around and helping others, is something those at the food bank are humbled to see.

"He has a powerful story, and it sends a message to others because it takes a lot of courage to ask for help," said Scales. "It shines the light for others to say, well, he was in need at one time. I'm in need now. They see they are not alone in this. There are people out there who were once in their shoes who want to help them.