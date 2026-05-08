WPIAL crowns first ever girls flag football champs

The WPIAL Girls Flag Football season wrapped up on Thursday when the 2026 WPIAL Girls Flag Football Championship game was held at Upper St. Clair High School.

The Shaler Area Titans defeated the Plum Mustangs, 34-0, to finish the season with a 17-0 record.

"The biggest thing I can say is I love all of my seniors," said Shaler's Lily Trgovic, who was the Player of the Game. "I am just so happy. We have been working for this for so long. It's the biggest thing that ever happened to me.

"Our team, everybody loves each other. Having that family momentum helps us be able to be with each other all of the time. It helps so much. Being with each other all of the time is really a good thing for our team."

Former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams was the honorary co-captain and handled the coin toss, while former linebacker Arthur Moats provided the color commentary for the game, which aired on KDKA+ in conjunction with the Steelers.