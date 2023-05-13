Paying it forward

Their event raised $1,400, which was presented to Heyward at the Steelers Draft Party.

"It feels so good to give back to him," said Ruiz. "When we met him, he was adamant about loving flag football. I think that is where he started and started loving the game. That is what we are trying to get the girls to do, love what they are doing, love the game.

"I think there are seven or eight NAIA schools that picked up football as a college sport and a lot of Florida schools that have it as a club sport already. I look forward to the future for it to grow and become an actual high school sport. In some areas it is. But I look for it to be a fully funded Division I college sport. I do look for those opportunities. For Cam to be behind that, the Steelers, the NFL, word is spreading quickly and it's going to just keep growing."

Proof of that growth has been seen locally with the Pittsburgh league seeing a surge in schools this year participating, from six to 17 with some schools having multiple teams.

"I am super excited about it," said Ruiz. "There is no other way to say it. It keeps growing and growing and it's where I hoped I would see it before my daughter left high school. I always wanted to play and there was never a girl's league. It was just co-ed. I noticed it was a big deal when I lived in the South and in Florida, but when I moved back here it wasn't. That is what triggered me to start the girls powder puff teams at the middle school. We do it as a club. It got really big across our district. Then this league started, and it made sense to jump on board. I am excited about what it's offering the girls.

"I see girls growing more and more in football. I see them watching football more often. The interest is really picking up. I see girls that don't play other sports want to play flag football. Maybe they didn't find their place playing basketball or tennis or whatever and they wanted to try this. It's definitely growing and that is a good, positive thing for the girls."

Ruiz is well aware that growth is being spurred from the Steelers and the NFL in general, who featured Diana Flores, the star quarterback of Mexico's gold medal-winning Women's Flag Football National Team, in their Super Bowl commercial.

"Any time the Steelers put their name on something it's going to get a lot more attention," said Ruiz. "They have done a great job promoting the sport. I think a lot of the reason it has grown so fast is because the Steelers are involved in it. There is no way around that.